People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova And Her Students Thrill Music Lovers At 2Nd Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concert "Irs" (Heritage) featuring People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Gulnaz Ismayilova, and her students took place at the "Belcanto" concert hall of the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School, Azernews reports.

The evening was held as part of the second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival.

At the opening, Gulnaz Ismayilova stressed the importance of the festival in the development and promotion of opera art, emphasizing the significance of nurturing young talents and providing them with broad opportunities for creative self-realization.

"We named this concert 'Heritage' because we strive to pass on not only our experience to the next generation but also the teachings of great masters like Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyeh Imanova, Firangiz Ahmadova, Fidan, and Khuraman Gasiamov, and other individuals from whom we learned our craft. The continuity of generations and artistic heritage is a living thread of history and culture that requires special attention, respect, and new breath. The Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival has become an important platform for dialogue between generations: the older generation shares their mastery, while the youth brings freshness and new ideas," said Gulnaz Ismayilova.

That evening celebrated classical art with applause from the audience as works by both global and Azerbaijani classical composers filled the air. Young vocalists such as Shams Gahramanova, Shams Jafarova, Ulkar Rustamova, Aynel Mehdiyeva, Murad Safarov, in addition to Gulnaz Ismayilova herself, showcased their talents, with her performance being a true highlight of the evening.

Second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival took place in Baku on April 23-29.

Throughout the week, the finest venues in the capital hosted performances by recognized masters and rising stars of vocal music-children and adolescents aged 6 to 16, many of whom are appearing on the big stage for the first time.

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.

<p></p>