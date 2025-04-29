403
China Dismisses Trump's Assertion of Xi Call
(MENAFN) Beijing firmly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent assertion that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters, "To my knowledge, there has been no phone call between the two leaders recently," as reported by Chinese media sources.
He emphasized, "I would like to reiterate that China and the US have not engaged in consultations or negotiations regarding tariff issues."
In an interview aired last week, Trump claimed Xi had "called" him and mentioned that the U.S. was in “active talks” with China to strike a deal. Trump downplayed concerns, stating, “I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” and expressed optimism about announcing a series of deals in the coming weeks. “There’s a number at which they will feel comfortable,” Trump added.
Nevertheless, Beijing has consistently denied engaging in discussions with Washington about a potential agreement after the Trump administration imposed steep 245% tariffs on Chinese goods, which led to retaliatory 125% tariffs on all U.S. imports.
