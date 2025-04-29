403
DR Congo Eyes Stronger Cooperation with China
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) intends to strengthen its partnership with China across multiple sectors, Deputy Prime Minister Jacquemain Shabani announced Monday.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the newly constructed Chinese Embassy in the capital city, Shabani, who also serves as Minister of Interior and Security, emphasized the significance of the event as a milestone in bilateral relations.
He noted that the new embassy building presents a fresh opportunity to advance collaboration in a range of areas, particularly in infrastructure development and social initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens.
Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin highlighted the strong bonds between the two nations, describing them as a key factor in the ongoing growth of their relationship. He said China plans to continue organizing cultural initiatives such as the "Chinese Film Week" and will welcome more Congolese visitors to the new embassy to foster greater understanding of China.
