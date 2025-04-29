403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Announcement, Calls It Manipulation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia's announcement on Monday of a temporary ceasefire from May 8-11, dismissing it as an attempt to manipulate the situation ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.
In a Telegram video, Zelenskyy stated: “Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire – just to provide (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with silence for his parade.”
“We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe – and the world believes – that there is no reason to wait until May 8,” he added.
Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire should be “immediate, full and unconditional – for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”
“This is the foundation that could lead to real diplomacy,” he remarked.
He also pointed out that Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite the ongoing conflict.
“We in Ukraine never wanted a single second of this war – and we have always said that we are ready to work as swiftly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security,” Zelenskyy concluded.
In a Telegram video, Zelenskyy stated: “Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire – just to provide (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with silence for his parade.”
“We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe – and the world believes – that there is no reason to wait until May 8,” he added.
Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire should be “immediate, full and unconditional – for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”
“This is the foundation that could lead to real diplomacy,” he remarked.
He also pointed out that Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite the ongoing conflict.
“We in Ukraine never wanted a single second of this war – and we have always said that we are ready to work as swiftly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security,” Zelenskyy concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment