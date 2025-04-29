403
RSF Shelling in Sudan's El-Fasher Kills 41 Civilians
(MENAFN) At least 41 civilians were killed and many others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, according to the Sudanese army on Tuesday.
A military statement revealed that women and children were among the victims of the attack, which struck residential areas in the city late Monday night.
The army added that its forces successfully repelled the RSF assault on El-Fasher, killing 600 militants and destroying 25 military vehicles.
The RSF did not respond to the military's statement.
Intense fighting has continued between the Sudanese army and RSF militants in El-Fasher since Monday, leading to a suspension of food distribution by local charity kitchens to civilians.
Clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF forces have plagued El-Fasher since May 2024, despite international warnings about the dangers of fighting in a city crucial for humanitarian aid across the five Darfur states.
Earlier this month, the RSF claimed control over the Zamzam refugee camp in the city following clashes with army forces. The UN reported that at least 400 civilians died, and nearly 400,000 people were displaced due to the conflict.
Since April 15, 2023, the RSF and Sudanese army have been engaged in a brutal struggle for control of Sudan, leading to thousands of deaths and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
According to the UN and local authorities, over 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced. However, research from US scholars suggests that the death toll may be as high as 130,000.
