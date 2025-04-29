Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends KU's Honors Ceremony


2025-04-29 03:07:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the honors ceremony of excelling students at Kuwait University for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 semesters.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. local-time in Abdullah Al-Salem University City's Al-Dana theater. (end)
ahm


MENAFN29042025000071011013ID1109484413

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search