Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends KU's Honors Ceremony
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the honors ceremony of excelling students at Kuwait University for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 semesters.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. local-time in Abdullah Al-Salem University City's Al-Dana theater. (end)
