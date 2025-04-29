Umm Salal Beat Al Markhiya In Extra Time To Retain QSL Spot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Substitute Khaled Abdelraouf delivered a moment of brilliance in extra-time as Umm Salal edged Al Markhiya 2-1 at Al Bayt Stadium yesterday to retain their spot in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

The winner - deciding the play-off - came in the 94th minute when Abdelraouf unleashed a powerful strike from distance, sending the ball into the top left corner. The goal, scored shortly after a corner, was subject to a lengthy VAR review for a possible foul in the buildup but was eventually allowed, sparking celebrations from the Umm Salal bench.

Earlier, Umm Salal had taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Antonio Mance met a diagonal cross from Ali Afif and calmly placed it into the far corner past Rami Hamadeh. The QSL side kept the pressure on, with captain Victor Lekha narrowly missing with a header five minutes later. Mance appeared to double the lead in the 35th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Al Markhiya's only real first-half threat came in the 42nd minute through Sofyan Cola, whose powerful effort was well saved by Landing Badji.

Al Markhiya returned stronger in the second half and found their equaliser in the 57th minute. Jayson Papeau curled in a dangerous set-piece from the right, and in the ensuing scramble, defender Marouane Louadni inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while trying to mark a forward run.

Umm Salal nearly regained the lead after the hour mark. Kenji Joel's fierce strike was parried away by Hamadeh, and moments later, he missed another opportunity after a well-placed ball from Oussama Tannane, with a defender intervening at the last moment. At the other end, Al Markhiya nearly snatched a winner before full-time, but Lekha made a crucial clearance to deny Ruben Semedo with Badji out of position.

Abdelraouf's extra-time strike ultimately settled the tie, with Umm Salal defending resolutely in the final minutes to ensure their survival in the QSL.