Great blackout strikes EU nations
(MENAFN) A massive power outage struck Spain and Portugal around noon on Monday, disrupting public transport and causing flight delays. While the exact cause remains unknown, an EU grid operator has suggested that a "rare atmospheric phenomenon" could be a contributing factor. The blackout also briefly affected parts of France.
In Spain, major cities including Seville, Barcelona, and Pamplona were impacted, with further disruptions in Valencia. Metro services in Madrid and Barcelona were halted, forcing passengers to evacuate and walk along the tracks. Telephone lines were down across much of Spain, and Madrid’s main airport was without power. Witnesses reported a heavy police presence, with officers directing traffic and patrolling central areas with portable lights.
The blackout also led to the suspension of a major tennis tournament in Madrid, while Spain's Channel 6 continued to broadcast in the dark. Parts of Portugal and southern France also experienced network failures.
Spain’s national grid operator referred to the incident as a "major incident" in the energy transmission system and confirmed that efforts to restore power were underway. The Portuguese grid operator, Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN), indicated that a "rare atmospheric phenomenon" triggered by extreme temperature changes might be the cause, but they cautioned that it was too early to determine when power would be fully restored.
Madrid’s regional government president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to authorize the use of the army if necessary to maintain order. Sánchez visited Red Eléctrica’s headquarters to oversee efforts to resolve the situation, and Red Eléctrica CEO Eduardo Prieto stated that restoring power could take between six and ten hours.
European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera assured that there was no evidence of sabotage or a cyberattack being behind the blackout.
