Spain announces state of emergency following countrywide electricity blackout
(MENAFN) Spain has declared a state of emergency following a widespread power outage that left the entire Iberian Peninsula, including Portugal and parts of France, without electricity. The blackout, which occurred around midday on Monday, disrupted daily life for millions, halting public transportation and grounding flights across the region.
In a televised statement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the Ministry of the Interior would oversee emergency efforts in affected regions such as Madrid, Andalusia, and Extremadura, at the request of local authorities. He also indicated the measure could be extended to any region that requests it, acknowledging the severe impact of the outage.
Under the Level 3 National Emergency Plan, the military may be deployed to maintain order in areas where the emergency is declared. While Sanchez assured the public that there was no security threat, he confirmed that national security forces had increased their presence on roads and in cities. The Interior Ministry reported that 30,000 police officers had been mobilized across Spain as the blackout persisted into the night.
Spain’s national grid operator, Red Eléctrica (REE), confirmed that power had been partially restored in several regions, including Catalonia, Aragon, the Basque Country, and Andalusia, and that efforts were ongoing to determine the root cause.
Meanwhile, Portugal’s grid operator, REN, suggested that the blackout may have been triggered by a rare atmospheric event linked to extreme temperature shifts over Spain. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro stated the cause was still uncertain but likely originated in Spain.
As investigations continue, Spanish authorities have not confirmed any specific cause. Prime Minister Sanchez cautioned the public against speculation, emphasizing that there is currently no definitive explanation.
By Monday evening, REN had managed to restore electricity to approximately 750,000 of its 6.5 million customers in Portugal.
