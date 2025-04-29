403
Trump makes allegations regarding Zelensky being ready to ‘give up’ Crimea
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may now be willing to accept Russia's control over Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement. This comes despite Zelensky's repeated public assertions that Ukraine will never officially recognize the 2014 Russian annexation of the peninsula, which followed a controversial referendum after a Western-supported coup in Kiev.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reflected on his recent conversation with Zelensky during a meeting at the Vatican, which took place during Pope Francis’ funeral. When asked if Zelensky was ready to "give up" Crimea, Trump responded, "Oh, I think so, yeah."
Trump contrasted this recent discussion with a prior tense Oval Office encounter in February, which reportedly escalated into a shouting match between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance, cutting the Ukrainian president’s visit short.
“He seems calmer now,” Trump said, adding that Zelensky appears more willing to negotiate. “I think he understands the situation better and wants to reach a deal.”
Zelensky also reiterated his long-standing request for more weapons, which Trump acknowledged, noting Ukraine’s difficult position against a significantly larger Russian force. Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the fighting and agree to a peace settlement.
While Moscow has said it's open to talks without preconditions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine has yet to demonstrate any real intent to negotiate. Russian officials maintain that any lasting peace must acknowledge the current territorial status, including Russian control over Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.
