The Law Offices Of Colby Lewis Launches 'Hold My Briefcase' Podcast

Hold My Briefcase Podcast Launch

Texas Attorney Demystifies Complex Legal Issues for Everyday People

- Colby LewisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Colby Lewis announces the launch of "Hold My Briefcase," a new podcast dedicated to demystifying complex legal matters for Texas residents. With 20 years of experience in both corporate defense and plaintiff representation, Lewis brings his expertise to help individuals navigate property damage, construction defects , traumatic brain injuries, and other personal injury challenges."After seeing how intimidating and confusing the legal system can be for everyday people, I wanted to create a resource that breaks down complex topics in plain language," said Lewis. "With 'Hold My Briefcase,' listeners gain the legal knowledge they need to protect themselves when dealing with insurance companies, contractors, and other complex situations."The podcast will address a wide range of topics including storm damage claims, flood insurance disputes, construction defects, foundation issues, and personal injury cases. Lewis will share insights on negotiation tactics, insurance company practices, and the legal procedures that impact Texans dealing with home insurance claim adjuster tactics, wind damage claims, and traumatic brain injury cases ."Knowledge is power, especially when insurance companies delay, deny, and defend claims instead of doing what's right," Lewis explains. "Understanding the legal system shouldn't require a law degree. My goal is to equip listeners with the information they need to avoid being taken advantage of.""Hold My Briefcase" premieres on March 29, 2025, and will be available on all major podcast platforms. Initial episodes will cover topics such as how to handle property damage insurance claims, what to do after a motor vehicle accident, signs of foundation issues, and navigating contractor disputes.Call Colby Now if you have questions about water damage attorney services, construction litigation, or any legal challenges you're facing. The Law Offices of Colby Lewis is committed to providing clear guidance and strong representation for Texas residents.About The Law Offices of Colby Lewis:The Law Offices of Colby Lewis serves Texas residents in matters of property damage, insurance claims, construction defect cases, and personal injury. With offices in Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, and McAllen, the firm provides comprehensive legal representation across the state. Whether dealing with hurricane claims , flood damage, commercial property disputes, or helping those seriously injured in accidents, the firm focuses on providing clear guidance through complex legal challenges.

