Did Simpsons Predict Europe's Massive Blackout? Here's What Internet Is Buzzing About Spain, Portugal Power Outage

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Simpsons past episode forecasted a global blackout similar to the April 28 power outage in Europe. However, the videos doing the rounds on social media suggesting a global internet outage are AI-generated content and not genuine episode clips. Spain, Portugal and the south of France faced blackout and power disruptions on April 28 which severely impacted flights, hospitals, public transport and office operations.

Thus, the claim that The Simpsons predicted a global blackout on April 30, 2025, is nothing more than a viral hoax.

One such viral video states that the Simpsons episode from 1998 titled“The Last Day of Springfield” refers to the time a massive blackout grips a city. It also mentions that another episode titled“Last Day of civilization” Simpsons forecasted a global power outage on April 30th when the world would turn dark. These hoax videos have taken the internet by storm after the recent massive power outage witnessed on Monday.

It is alleged that a fire on the Alaric mountain in southwest France destroyed a high-voltage power cable between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne. As per local media, problems with the European power grid caused the massive outage. This issue caught social media attention as outages on a massive scale are extremely rare in Europe.

Although Episode 7 of Simpsons Season 35 draws reference to a power outage scene that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving. Another“The Simpsons: Blackout in Springfield” episode 22 of season 13 talks about power outage in Springfield.

After a huge power outage on Monday afternoon brought life to a standstill, power started returning to parts of the Iberian peninsula late in the day.

A national emergency was declared by Spain's Interior Ministry declared. The authorities deployed around 30,000 police across the country to maintain law and order. Emergency cabinet meetings were conducted to address the issue.

In Portugal, metro operations were suspended in both Porto and Lisbon, Reuters reported. Moreover, trains were stuck in the tunnels between stations that left many passengers confined in the metros in the capitals of Portugal and Spain, Euronews reported.