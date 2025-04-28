403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At A Showroom, Firefighters Respond Watch
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire has erupted at a showroom in Mumbai. Firefighters are on the location to extinguish the flames, and there have been no reported casualties, reported ANI.
(This is a developing story. Check here for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment