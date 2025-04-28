Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At A Showroom, Firefighters Respond Watch

2025-04-28 10:13:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire has erupted at a showroom in Mumbai. Firefighters are on the location to extinguish the flames, and there have been no reported casualties, reported ANI.

(This is a developing story. Check here for more updates)

