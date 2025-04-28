Raincastle Communications Takes A Surgical Product Company Brand To The Next Level

Launches new branding and website to elevate global recognition of Fziomed, Inc., a leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RainCastle Communications , an award-winning branding and digital marketing communications firm, announced the launch of a new brand identity and website for Fziomed, Inc., ushering in a new era of innovation and growth as the surgical products company approaches its 30th anniversary.

Fziomed develops and manufactures patented, Adhesion Barrier Gel products designed to help clinicians improve surgical outcomes by providing a temporary protective physical barrier during the healing process. While the company's products are well known in international markets, they wanted to elevate and refresh the corporate brand as it anticipates regulatory approval in the United States. Fziomed turned to RainCastle Communications for a solution to support their business strategy.

Leveraging RainCastle's deep expertise in marketing communications for life sciences and medical products companies, they developed a comprehensive rebranding solution, comprising:

New corporate logo featuring a stylized "f" symbol that reinforces the company name while subtly promoting the unique mechanism of action of its dual-polymer gel technology that sets its products apart from others.

New product logos and packaging designed to echo the corporate logo, with color-specific branding for each product and its clinical specialty.

Brand positioning and messaging defining differentiating messages and value proposition for the corporate brand, as well as specific messages for each Fziomed product and surgical specialty.

Trade show booth graphics and collateral reflecting the new visual branding and messaging, with attention-getting graphics that echo the new website's home page.

Corporate website designed to provide an improved user experience with intuitive navigation, updated company and product information, and a fresh, appealing visual appearance. View the new site at fziomed.

"RainCastle understood from the start what was needed to refresh and elevate our corporate and product brands, creating and executing a campaign that truly reflects the Fziomed mission and its value to surgeons," said Paul Mraz, Fziomed CEO. "The incredible team at RainCastle was a true partner throughout the process, focusing intently on our goals, allowing us to evaluate multiple viable directions, and guiding us at every step to a successful achievement of those objectives. We could not be happier with the outcome."

"Our collaboration with Fziomed is a perfect example of RainCastle's approach to integrated communications that create a distinctive visual brand identity and consistent brand messaging that uniquely aligns with our client's business strategy," said Donato Dandreo, President and CEO of RainCastle Communications. "We are so pleased to help position Fziomed for the next phase of its growth as the established innovator that it is."

To learn more about RainCastle's capabilities, or to read the full Fziomed case study , visit RainCastle .

About RainCastle Communications, LLC.

RainCastle is a trusted branding and communications partner for healthcare and life science companies. For over 30 years, RainCastle's team of strategists, designers, UX experts, writers, and developers has delivered creative, cost-effective solutions backed by a reputation for collaboration and outstanding results.

About Fziomed, Inc.

Fziomed is the global leader in postoperative adhesion prevention. Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, the company is focused solely on developing and manufacturing innovative adhesion prevention products tailored for spine, tendon/nerve, abdominal/pelvic and intrauterine procedures. The company's patented dual-polymer, absorbable gel technology provides a safe and effective method for reducing the risk of adhesion formation during the body's natural healing process. Fziomed gives surgeons confidence they are proactively protecting their patients' recovery, helping improve long-term outcomes. Fziomed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products are marketed in more than 70 countries under various brand names and have been used clinically since 2002 in nearly 1 million procedures worldwide. Visit fziomed to learn more.

For more information about how RainCastle could help elevate your business to the next level, send an inquiry to Anita Mraz at [email protected] .

