Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson On Talks In London, Paris: More Meetings Ahead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meetings involving the Ukrainian side in London and Paris will continue, with preparations already underway for the next round of talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this on social media platform X, responding to users' questions, Ukrinform reports.

"You have seen some of the meetings in London and Paris, where work was held with the Americans and Europeans. We are confident that this format will continue. There will be more meetings like these. Some are already in the planning stages," he said.

At the same time, Tykhyi declined to disclose the exact date and location of the upcoming meetings.

"This process is ongoing, and we do not want to jeopardize it. But what I can confirm is that meetings in this format are being prepared," he said.

Tykhyi also did not rule out that announcements regarding these meetings could be made already "this week."

Additionally, he said that this format of talks has proven effective.

"It [this format] provided a great opportunity in Paris and London for the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to exchange views with their French, British, and German counterparts, as well as with their colleagues from the United States. We truly appreciate the hospitality of our French and British partners, as well as the constructive cooperation and discussions we had with all participants in this format. We hope it will continue," Tykhyi concluded.

Yermak, Umerov, and Sybiha visited London on April 23 to participate in talks with representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.