Flotek Acquires Innovative Mobile Power Generation Assets And Secures Multi-Year Lease Providing $160 Million Revenue Backlog And Immediate Earnings Accretion
A non-GAAP financial measure. See Flotek's reconciliation of this metric to the most comparable GAAP measure in Flotek's Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Flotek's full year 2024 earnings announcement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025.
Conference Call Details
Flotek plans to discuss the transactions in more detail in connection with its earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).
Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the audience view of the webcast at approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on Flotek's website.
About Flotek Industries, Inc.
Flotek Industries, Inc. is a leading chemistry and data technology company focused on servicing the Energy industry. The company's top tier technologies leverage real-time data to deliver innovative solutions to maximize customer returns. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 130 patents, 20+ years of field and laboratory data, and a global presence in more than 59 countries.
Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of energy on land, air, water and people.
Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit .
About ProFrac Holding Corp.
ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services holding company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, related completion services and complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac operates through three business segments: Stimulation Services, Proppant Production and Manufacturing, in addition to Other Business Activities. For more information, please visit ProFrac's website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Flotek's and ProFrac's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, as well as statements regarding expected timing and anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein to each Flotek and ProFrac. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of the companies' management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to such management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, risks relating to each Flotek and ProFrac achieving the anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact Flotek and/or ProFrac are set forth in their respective most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in Flotek's and/or ProFrac's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Flotek and ProFrac neither jointly nor individually undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.
