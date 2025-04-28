Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EZCORP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results


2025-04-28 04:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Q2 PLO & Revenues Drive Strong Increase in Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.
  • Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
  • Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.
  • Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK
 Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.

“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.

“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company's largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.

“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31 As Reported Adjusted 1
in millions, except per share amounts 2025
2024
2025
2024
Total revenues $ 306.3 $ 285.6 $ 318.9 $ 285.6
Gross profit $ 178.5 $ 167.6 $ 185.0 $ 167.6
Income before tax $ 34.4 $ 28.7 $ 35.4 $ 28.0
Net income $ 25.4 $ 21.5 $ 26.1 $ 21.0
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.28
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 43.8 $ 37.4 $ 45.1 $ 36.7
  • PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store2 basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.
  • PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.
  • Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.
  • Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.
  • Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS
 U.S. Pawn

  • PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.
  • PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.
  • Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.
  • Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.
  • Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.
  • Segment store count remained at 542.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.
  • Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.
  • PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.
  • Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
  • Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.
  • Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.

FORM 10-Q
 EZCORP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL
 EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: A replay of the conference call will be available online at shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP
 Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook EZPAWN Official
EZCORP Instagram Official
EZPAWN Instagram Official
EZCORP LinkedIn

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
 This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company's business and prospects, see the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:
Email: ...
Phone: (512) 314-2220

EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 		Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenues:
Merchandise sales $ 169,467 $ 164,687 $ 355,810 $ 344,090
Jewelry scrapping sales 20,938 13,714 37,670 27,796
Pawn service charges 115,871 107,163 232,923 213,612
Other revenues 40 75 83 132
Total revenues 306,316 285,639 626,486 585,630
Merchandise cost of goods sold 111,555 106,259 233,379 221,469
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 16,309 11,788 29,251 23,996
Gross profit 178,452 167,592 363,856 340,165
Operating expenses:
Store expenses 116,527 114,582 232,978 225,137
General and administrative 19,640 18,266 38,309 34,809
Depreciation and amortization 8,020 8,219 16,355 16,784
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 3 25 (169 )
Other income - (765 ) - (765 )
Total operating expenses 144,204 140,305 287,667 275,796
Operating income 34,248 27,287 76,189 64,369
Interest expense 3,281 3,402 6,428 6,842
Interest income (1,875 ) (2,882 ) (3,968 ) (5,521 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,505 ) (1,719 ) (2,980 ) (2,872 )
Other (income) expense (65 ) (165 ) 913 (436 )
Income before income taxes 34,412 28,651 75,796 66,356
Income tax expense 9,022 7,172 19,390 16,407
Net income $ 25,390 $ 21,479 $ 56,406 $ 49,949
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 1.03 $ 0.91
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.74 $ 0.65
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 54,965 55,093 54,895 55,084
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,140 83,045 83,247 84,948


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,
2025 		March 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 505,239 $ 229,111 $ 170,513
Restricted cash 9,499 8,581 9,294
Pawn loans 261,830 235,773 274,084
Pawn service charges receivable, net 42,323 38,268 44,013
Inventory, net 207,783 163,429 191,923
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,283 47,142 39,171
Total current assets 1,066,957 722,304 728,998
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 13,967 13,162 13,329
Other investments 51,903 51,220 51,900
Property and equipment, net 64,150 63,306 65,973
Right-of-use assets, net 229,878 243,752 226,602
Goodwill 305,239 310,658 306,478
Intangible assets, net 57,079 61,714 58,451
Deferred tax asset, net 25,090 26,247 25,362
Other assets, net 15,365 15,779 16,144
Total assets $ 1,829,628 $ 1,508,142 $ 1,493,237
Liabilities and equity:
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 103,325 $ 34,347 $ 103,072
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,843 62,838 85,737
Customer layaway deposits 31,016 20,352 21,570
Operating lease liabilities, current 58,855 55,658 58,998
Total current liabilities 264,039 173,195 269,377
Long-term debt, net 517,188 326,573 224,256
Deferred tax liability, net 1,818 465 2,080
Operating lease liabilities 182,873 197,285 180,616
Other long-term liabilities 12,135 10,228 12,337
Total liabilities 978,053 707,746 688,666
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024 520 521 516
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30
Additional paid-in capital 347,796 345,174 348,366
Retained earnings 561,211 477,683 507,206
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,982 ) (23,012 ) (51,547 )
Total equity 851,575 800,396 804,571
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,829,628 $ 1,508,142 $ 1,493,237


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) 2025 2024
Operating activities:
Net income $ 56,406 $ 49,949
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 16,355 16,784
Amortization of deferred financing costs 725 807
Non-cash lease expense 28,943 29,514
Deferred income taxes 10 515
Other adjustments (1,241 ) (1,429 )
Provision for inventory reserve 39 183
Stock compensation expense 5,001 4,844
Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (2,980 ) (2,872 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Pawn service charges receivable 1,547 1,071
Inventory (5,390 ) 1,617
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 444 (8,699 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (45,490 ) (57,531 )
Customer layaway deposits 9,640 886
Income taxes (1,081 ) 909
Net cash provided by operating activities 62,928 36,548
Investing activities:
Loans made (484,611 ) (433,194 )
Loans repaid 284,095 262,970
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 198,387 188,351
Capital expenditures, net (13,966 ) (13,654 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (79 ) (8,610 )
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (509 ) (850 )
Investment in other investments - (15,000 )
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,902 1,745
Net cash used in investing activities (14,781 ) (18,242 )
Financing activities:
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,971 ) (3,253 )
Proceeds from borrowings 300,000 -
Debt issuance cost (5,310 ) -
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (3,997 ) (6,010 )
Payments of finance leases (266 ) (276 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 286,456 (9,539 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 328 (43 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 334,931 8,724
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,807 228,968
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 514,738 $ 237,692


EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Other
Investments 		Total Segments Corporate
Items 		Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales $ 116,915 $ 52,552 $ - $ 169,467 $ - $ 169,467
Jewelry scrapping sales 16,898 4,040 - 20,938 - 20,938
Pawn service charges 87,548 28,323 - 115,871 - 115,871
Other revenues 24 16 - 40 - 40
Total revenues 221,385 84,931 - 306,316 - 306,316
Merchandise cost of goods sold 74,772 36,783 - 111,555 - 111,555
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 13,235 3,074 - 16,309 - 16,309
Gross profit 133,378 45,074 - 178,452 - 178,452
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses 83,532 32,995 - 116,527 - 116,527
General and administrative - - - - 19,640 19,640
Depreciation and amortization 2,682 1,989 - 4,671 3,349 8,020
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 - - 17 - 17
Interest expense - - - - 3,281 3,281
Interest income - (337 ) (605 ) (942 ) (933 ) (1,875 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates - - (1,866 ) (1,866 ) 361 (1,505 )
Other expense (income) 4 (137 ) - (133 ) 68 (65 )
Segment contribution $ 47,143 $ 10,564 $ 2,471 $ 60,178
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 60,178 $ (25,766 ) $ 34,412


Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Other
Investments 		Total Segments Corporate
Items 		Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales $ 114,849 $ 49,838 $ - $ 164,687 $ - $ 164,687
Jewelry scrapping sales 12,686 1,028 - 13,714 - 13,714
Pawn service charges 80,010 27,153 - 107,163 - 107,163
Other revenues 29 15 31 75 - 75
Total revenues 207,574 78,034 31 285,639 - 285,639
Merchandise cost of goods sold 72,798 33,461 - 106,259 - 106,259
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 10,794 994 - 11,788 - 11,788
Gross profit 123,982 43,579 31 167,592 - 167,592
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses 80,840 33,742 - 114,582 - 114,582
General and administrative - - - - 18,266 18,266
Depreciation and amortization 2,516 2,392 - 4,908 3,311 8,219
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (30 ) (66 ) - (96 ) 99 3
Other income - - - - (765 ) (765 )
Interest expense - - - - 3,402 3,402
Interest income - (608 ) (633 ) (1,241 ) (1,641 ) (2,882 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - - (1,719 ) (1,719 ) - (1,719 )
Other expense (income) - 1 14 15 (180 ) (165 )
Segment contribution $ 40,656 $ 8,118 $ 2,369 $ 51,143
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 51,143 $ (22,492 ) $ 28,651


Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Other
Investments 		Total Segments Corporate
Items 		Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales $ 245,715 $ 110,095 $ - $ 355,810 $ - $ 355,810
Jewelry scrapping sales 32,396 5,274 - 37,670 - 37,670
Pawn service charges 175,424 57,499 - 232,923 - 232,923
Other revenues 51 32 - 83 - 83
Total revenues 453,586 172,900 - 626,486 - 626,486
Merchandise cost of goods sold 156,328 77,051 - 233,379 - 233,379
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 25,203 4,048 - 29,251 - 29,251
Gross profit 272,055 91,801 - 363,856 - 363,856
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses 166,621 66,357 - 232,978 - 232,978
General and administrative - - - - 38,309 38,309
Depreciation and amortization 5,399 4,035 - 9,434 6,921 16,355
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 8 - 25 - 25
Interest expense - - - - 6,428 6,428
Interest income - (539 ) (1,199 ) (1,738 ) (2,230 ) (3,968 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates - - (3,489 ) (3,489 ) 509 (2,980 )
Other (income) loss (7 ) (208 ) - (215 ) 1,128 913
Segment contribution 100,025 22,148 $ 4,688 $ 126,861
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 126,861 $ (51,065 ) $ 75,796


Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Other
Investments 		Total Segments Corporate
Items 		Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales $ 240,362 $ 103,728 $ - $ 344,090 $ - $ 344,090
Jewelry scrapping sales 25,501 2,295 - 27,796 - 27,796
Pawn service charges 159,083 54,529 - 213,612 - 213,612
Other revenues 66 31 35 132 - 132
Total revenues 425,012 160,583 35 585,630 - 585,630
Merchandise cost of goods sold 151,507 69,962 - 221,469 - 221,469
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 22,078 1,918 - 23,996 - 23,996
Gross profit 251,427 88,703 35 340,165 - 340,165
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses 158,095 67,042 - 225,137 - 225,137
General and administrative - - - - 34,809 34,809
Depreciation and amortization 5,140 4,731 - 9,871 6,913 16,784
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (4 ) (262 ) - (266 ) 97 (169 )
Other income - - - - (765 ) (765 )
Interest expense - - - - 6,842 6,842
Interest income - (1,028 ) (1,206 ) (2,234 ) (3,287 ) (5,521 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - - (2,872 ) (2,872 ) - (2,872 )
Other (income) expense - (47 ) 15 (32 ) (404 ) (436 )
Segment contribution $ 88,196 $ 18,267 $ 4,098 $ 110,561
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 110,561 $ (44,205 ) $ 66,356


EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn 		Consolidated
As of December 31, 2024 542 741 1,283
New locations opened - 9 9
Locations acquired - 1 1
Locations combined or closed - (9 ) (9 )
As of March 31, 2025 542 742 1,284


Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Consolidated
As of December 31, 2023 530 707 1,237
New locations opened - 9 9
Locations acquired 6 - 6
Locations combined or closed (1 ) (5 ) (6 )
As of March 31, 2024 535 711 1,246


Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn 		Consolidated
As of September 30, 2024 542 737 1,279
New locations opened - 13 13
Locations acquired - 1 1
Locations combined or closed - (9 ) (9 )
As of March 31, 2025 542 742 1,284


Six Months Ended March 31, 2024
U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn 		Consolidated
As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231
New locations opened - 14 14
Locations acquired 7 - 7
Locations combined or closed (1 ) (5 ) (6 )
As of March 31, 2024 535 711 1,246

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:

March 31, Three Months Ended
March 31, 		Six Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Mexican peso 20.4 16.6 20.4 17.0 20.3 17.3
Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.6
Honduran lempira 25.2 24.4 25.2 24.4 25.0 24.4
Australian dollar 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in millions) 2025 2024
Net income $ 25.4 $ 21.5
Interest expense 3.3 3.4
Interest income (1.9 ) (2.9 )
Income tax expense 9.0 7.2
Depreciation and amortization 8.0 8.2
EBITDA $ 43.8 $ 37.4


Total
Revenues 		Gross
Profit 		Income
Before Tax 		Tax Effect Net
Income 		Diluted EPS EBITDA
2025 Q2 Reported $ 306.3 $ 178.5 $ 34.4 $ 9.0 $ 25.4 $ 0.33 $ 43.8
FX Impact - - 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1
Constant Currency 12.6 6.5 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.01 1.2
2025 Q2 Adjusted $ 318.9 $ 185.0 $ 35.4 $ 9.3 $ 26.1 $ 0.34 $ 45.1


Total
Revenues 		Gross
Profit 		Income
Before Tax 		Tax Effect Net
Income 		Diluted EPS EBITDA
2024 Q2 Reported $ 285.6 $ 167.6 $ 28.7 $ 7.2 $ 21.5 $ 0.29 $ 37.4
Corporate Lease Termination - - (0.8 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.01 ) (0.8 )
FX Impact - - 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1
2024 Q2 Adjusted $ 285.6 $ 167.6 $ 28.0 $ 7.0 $ 21.0 $ 0.28 $ 36.7


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 		Six Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(in millions) U.S. Dollar
Amount 		Percentage
Change YOY 		U.S. Dollar
Amount 		Percentage
Change YOY
Consolidated revenues $ 306.3 7 % $ 626.5 7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 12.6 22.0
Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 318.9 12 % $ 648.5 11 %
Consolidated gross profit $ 178.5 6 % $ 363.9 7 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 6.5 11.3
Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 185.0 10 % $ 375.2 10 %
Consolidated net inventory $ 207.8 27 % $ 207.8 27 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 8.7 8.7
Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 216.5 32 % $ 216.5 32 %
Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 45.1 3 % $ 91.8 3 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 6.5 11.3
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 51.6 18 % $ 103.1 16 %
Latin America Pawn PLO $ 62.4 1 % $ 62.4 1 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 10.0 10.0
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 72.4 17 % $ 72.4 17 %
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 28.3 4 % $ 57.5 5 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 3.9 6.7
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 32.2 19 % $ 64.2 18 %
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 52.6 5 % $ 110.1 6 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 7.9 14.5
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 60.5 21 % $ 124.6 20 %
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 10.6 30 % $ 22.2 21 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations 1.0 2.0
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 11.6 43 % $ 24.2 32 %

