Alula Showcases Authentic Handicrafts At Arabian Travel Market With Spotlight On Madrasat Addeera

The luxury heritage destination of AlUla is hosting a special pop-up from Madrasat Addeera, the city's first arts and design centre, at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) until 1 May.





Located at stand at ME #1720 , Dubai World Trade Centre, the pop-up features a curated collection of handcrafted pieces, such as stone carved decorations, ceramics, traditionally weaved Sadu fabric, embroidered purses and more, celebrating the artistry of local artisans and the living heritage of AlUla. This year's showcase gains special significance as 2025 has been declared The Year of Handicrafts in Saudi Arabia, an initiative that recognises the importance of preserving and promoting traditional craftsmanship as a vital part of the Kingdom's cultural identity. In this context, Madrasat Addeera stands as a powerful driver of cultural continuity and innovation. Located at the heart of AlUla's AlJadidah Arts District, Madrasat Addeera champions traditional crafts and contemporary design through community-driven creativity. Each creation displayed at ATM, many of which have been made by women artisans trained through Madrasat Addeera's Vocational Training Programme, tells a story. Madrasat Addeera is one of many ways AlUla is reviving ancient arts, crafts and culture, and also empowering the local community through skills development and economic opportunity. Visitors to the AlUla stand at ATM can also engage with the stories behind the pieces, gaining insight into how the destination is redefining authentic tourism through immersive cultural experiences. AlUla invites visitors to experience its stand at ME #1720 , Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, during the Arabian Travel Market. A range of engaging activities will offer guests an immersive glimpse into the wonders of AlUla – right in the heart of Dubai. Another available experience at the stand is the 'Echoes of AlUla', where visitors can have their names transliterated into ancient Dadanitic script, once used by the Lihyanite and Dadanite kingdoms that thrived in AlUla – offering a unique way to connect with the city's rich heritage and take home a symbolic piece of its history. Adding a personal touch, two Rawi, AlUla's traditional storytellers and tour guides, will be on hand to engage with visitors, sharing authentic stories, insights, and perspectives from the destination they call home. Additionally, at the Arabian Leopard section, guests can discover AlUla's sustainability efforts, including the reintroduction of the Critically Endangered Arabian Leopard into the wild. Visitors will also have the chance to vote on a name for a future leopard cub and enter a draw to win a two-night trip to AlUla, including flights and accommodation. About AlUla: Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement. Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE. In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.