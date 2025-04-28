Diriyah Company Signs Strategic Travel Trade Agreement With Gozahid To Promote Diriyah, The City Of Earth



Partnership to launch joint marketing initiatives aimed at positioning Diriyah as a must-visit destination for domestic, regional, and international visitors. Agreement announced as GoZahid participates alongside Diriyah Company at the Arabian Travel Market.

Diriyah, April 2025 – Diriyah Company has signed a travel trade agreement with Saudi travel brand GoZahid to further enhance Diriyah as a premier global cultural and tourism destination.

The announcement comes as Diriyah Company participates in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) trade show in Dubai until 1 May 2025, featuring GoZahid as a trade partner. GoZahid is joined alongside other major trade partners at Diriyah Company's booth including Athaar Arabia, Abercrombie & Kent, 88 Destinations, Tetrapylon, and Bonjour Saudi.

The collaboration will build on its existing success as a destination that has already attracted over three million visits since opening its UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace dining precinct in December 2022 and opening its first hotel – the 134-room Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in December last year.

Under the agreement, Diriyah Company and GoZahid will collaborate to promote Diriyah, The City of Earth, to inbound cultural travelers. Their partnership will focus on enhancing destination marketing, training tour operators, hosting destination workshops, and developing training manuals for tour guides.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said:“We are delighted to have signed a travel trade agreement with GoZahid, a long-established and internationally recognized travel house in the Kingdom. Our collaboration will help ensure that travelers have an unforgettable cultural experience visiting The City of Earth as we continue to develop one of the world's gathering places with centuries of history at its core.”

Daniel Ponzo, Group Managing Director at the Zahid Travel Group, said:“We are incredibly proud to partner with Diriyah Company to bring the story of Diriyah to life for travelers from around the world. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to cultural authenticity, exceptional service, and meaningful travel experiences. Together, we look forward to welcoming the world to this extraordinary destination and supporting its continued rise as a global icon.”

Diriyah Company's travel partner agreements aim to position Diriyah, The City of Earth, as an emerging must-visit destination on the global tourism map, leveraging the expertise of world-class, specialized partners.

With plans to develop many of the world's leading global hotel brands, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and the 20,000 seat multi-purpose Diriyah Arena, among many other tourism assets, Diriyah, situated on the outskirts of the capital city of Riyadh, is set to become one of the greatest gathering places in the world.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in 2022 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.