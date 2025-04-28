Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield

Backed by Deus X Capital, Solstice will debut USX this summer alongside a native yield protocol launching with over $100M in committed TVL, bringing permissionless delta-neutral returns to Solana from day one.

Solstice Labs , an onchain asset manager backed by $1 billion digital asset investment firm Deus X Capital , today announced USX, a stablecoin purpose-built for sustainable yield on Solana. Launching this summer, USX offers permissionless access to a native yield protocol that has over $100 million in committed total value locked (TVL), providing users access to institutional-grade returns through automated delta-neutral trading strategies.

Designed for both institutions and everyday users, USX is a synthetic stablecoin optimized for performance on Solana. The USX peg is maintained by the 1:1 collateralization of fiat-backed stablecoins, such as USDC and USDT, and partnerships with some of the biggest market makers and liquidity providers in the industry. Users are able to lock USX into Solstice's YieldVault to access real-time returns generated through off-chain funding-rate arbitrage and dynamically hedged staking-yield strategies, leveraging a 3-year track record showing 19.2% average over the last 12-months and protected by a dedicated insurance fund.

The Solana Stablecoin for Everyone

Solana has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing stablecoin ecosystems, expanding its share of stablecoin liquidity from in just two months, at the time of publication. But while the chain has become a hub for stablecoin velocity, especially in MEV, arbitrage, and orderbook-style trading, it still lacks a dominant Solana-native stablecoin built for yield.

USX is designed to fill that gap, purpose-built for Solana's low-latency, high-throughput infrastructure. As stablecoin transfer activity increasingly shifts from centralized exchanges to trading-driven DeFi applications, USX positions Solana at the forefront of capturing new onchain capital via yield-native stable assets.

USX's launch is supported by a growing network of infrastructure, security, and liquidity partners to enable off-exchange settlement solutions, expanding the stablecoin's utility across both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Built by the Team Behind Solstice Staking

USX and its protocol are part of the Solstice umbrella, which also includes Solstice Staking. Solstice Staking is one of the most trusted staking operations in the industry, currently securing:



$1B+ in staked assets

9,000+ validator nodes

100% renewable energy-powered infrastructure
99.99% uptime for institutional reliability

With a track record rooted in stability, Solstice is now focused on creating the next evolution of DeFi; one where transparency, performance, and access go hand in hand.

Coming Summer 2025

USX will officially launch in Summer 2025, with early access and beta incentives for all users to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Solstice Labs

, a Deus X Enterprise company, in partnership with the Solstice Foundation is reimagining financial asset management for the onchain era. Solstice's Protocol leverages a registered approved manager to offer institutional-grade products to investors. Key products include USX, a Solana-native stablecoin alongside Solstice's YieldVault, a democratized yield-bearing protocol that allows participants to access institutional-grade delta-neutral yields.

Bolstering the group's crypto credentials, Solstice Labs AG also operates Solstice Staking AG, one of the most trusted infrastructure providers in the industry, securing over $1 billion in assets across 9,000+ validator nodes.

Users can learn more at

About Deus X Capital

is a specialist investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, and venture build opportunities in the capital markets, fintech, and digital assets sectors. Deus X has more than $1bn in assets under management and its unique expertise, extensive network, and diverse capabilities to foster lasting value within the financial technology sector.