USD/JPY Analysis Today 28/04: Ascending Channel (Chart)



For five consecutive trading sessions, the USD/JPY currency pair has been attempting to rebound upwards, but its gains have not exceeded the resistance level of 144.02 before stabilizing around the 143.80 level at the time of writing this analysis. The pair is awaiting strong catalysts to continue its movement within an ascending channel, attempting to break out of the stronger bearish trend that pushed the USD/JPY price to the support level of 139.88, the pair's lowest in months.

US Dollar Strengthens Amid Easing Tensions:

According to Forex market trading, the USD/JPY price continued its upward rebound path as the US dollar's value rose amid receding global trade tensions. Last week, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington. While Kato remained silent on the discussions, he emphasized that Japan and the United States would continue close and constructive dialogue on exchange rates, hinting that currency issues could be part of broader trade negotiations.

Senior Japanese trade negotiator, Hirose Akazawa, is also scheduled to visit Washington this week for a second round of bilateral talks. At the same time, the Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its interest rate steady at 0.5% this week as it monitors the potential impact of US tariffs on the export-driven Japanese economy.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Trading Tips:

I still recommend buying the US dollar against the Japanese yen at every downward trend level, but without risk, while monitoring the factors influencing currency rates/JPY Technical analysis and Expectations Today:

At the end of last week's trading and in the short term, the USD/JPY pair rebounded from the trendline support level at around 142.48 to trade at around 143.80. The pair is trading within an ascending channel. The USD/JPY pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average by a few levels. As a result, the pair is approaching entering overbought levels on the 14-hour RSI. Therefore, bulls will aim to extend the current gains towards the resistance at 144.30 and then to the resistance at 145.00. Conversely, bears will seek to capitalize on renewed profit-taking selling at the support level around 143.20 or lower at the support of 142.50.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

In the long term, based on the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair is trading within a descending channel. However, the 14-day RSI has recently rebounded to avoid entering an oversold condition. Therefore, bulls will seek to extend their current rebound towards resistance at 146.00 or higher, reaching resistance at 149.00, respectively. On the other hand, and over the same period of time, bears will seek to take profits at the support level of 141.00 and then at the support level of 139.00, respectively.

Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.