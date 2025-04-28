Discover Morris County's Past At The 16Th Annual Pathways Of History Tour

Experience Morris County's rich heritage during the 16th annual Pathways of History Tour on May 3–4, 2025, featuring 30 historic sites across 22 towns.

Explore 30 Historic Sites in 22 Towns During a Free, Family Weekend – May 3–4, 2025

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pathways of History Tour will return for its 16th year on May 3 and 4, 2025, inviting residents and visitors to explore 30 historic sites across Morris County.This free, family-friendly event provides a unique opportunity to experience the rich heritage of the region through museums, preserved landmarks and special exhibits. Organized by the Morris County Historical Society in collaboration with local history organizations, the tour spans 22 municipalities and showcases the dedication of volunteer historians. Participating locations include the Butler Museum, Martin-Berry House, Bridget Smith House Museum, and many others, giving visitors a chance to explore one-of-a-kind collections while learning about the people and events that shaped Morris County's past.The tour will feature two designated trails -- Red and Blue -- to help visitors navigate the county's sites more efficiently, in addition to providing detailed insights into the historical significance of each location. Visitors can check PathwaysofHistoryNJ for up-to-date information on the event to ensure an enriching and enjoyable experience.“The Pathways of History Tour is a celebration of our shared heritage, brought to life by the tireless efforts of our volunteer-driven organizations,” said Amy Curry, Executive Director of the Morris County Historical Society.“This year's tour, with a record 30 sites, offers an unparalleled opportunity for families, students, and history lovers to connect with the stories that define our community. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of discovery and inspiration.”"As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation's independence, there is no better time to explore the rich history that helped shape our country. Morris County played a critical role in the American Revolution, and the Pathways of History Tour offers an amazing opportunity to visit the historical sites that bring those stories to life. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this free, educational weekend to connect with the past and look ahead to celebrating this milestone anniversary!" said Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers.“Many of the sites have also been preserved through our Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund,” she added.The Pathways of History Tour began 16 years ago as a collaborative effort by five local historical societies intent on highlighting their distinctive museums and resources. Today, the event has expanded to include 30 non-profit organizations and historic sites, all united by a mission to preserve and share the county's historical resources. Each site operates on a volunteer basis, offering free admission and a warm welcome to visitors of all ages. The growth of the tour reflects the community's ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing Morris County's heritage.This spring, explore the region's smallest historical organizations and the significant sites they interpret -- from Revolutionary War landmarks to 19th-century industrial sites, schoolhouses and historic homes. The tour offers a variety of hands-on activities for families, educational opportunities for students, and hidden gems for curious visitors.Businesses and individuals can support the preservations of these sites through sponsorship opportunities available on Eventbrite . Contributions help ensure that Morris County's historic venues remain accessible for generations to come.For more information, to plan your visit or to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit the official Pathways of History website at pathwaysofhistorynj.Thank you to our sponsors and partners: FM Kirby Foundation, Morris County Historical Society, County of Morris, Highlands Council, Morristown Municipal Airport, The American Friends of Lafayette, Friends of Jockey Hollow, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C., Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Atlantic Health Systems, Paul Miller Auto Group, Hennion & Walsh, Ryan Dawson of Weichert Realtors, First Bank, The Roxbury Public Library, The Schlosser Family, Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Schuyler-Hamilton House, PSE&G, Hyatt Regency of Morristown, Morris County Park Alliance, 40 North, Morris County Tourism Bureau, Morris County 250th Committee, Kraus Marketing, New Jersey Small Business Development Center at FDU, First Night Morris County / FNM365, Christina Tullo, New Jersey Historical Commission, New Jersey Historic Trust, Morris County Historic Preservation Trust, Morris County Heritage Commission, RevNJ, and Crossroads of the American Revolution.About the Morris County Historical SocietyThe Morris County Historical Society is a member-supported 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the region's history through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Their efforts ensure that Morris County's historic sites remain vibrant, accessible, and inspiring for future generations.

