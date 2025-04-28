Bridgestone Champions Sustainable Fleet Care At Automechanika Network 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, participated in the Automechanika Network 2025, reflecting its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility. Returning for its 22edition, the prestigious event explored advanced fleet solutions and sustainable transportation methods, as well as the challenges and opportunities that are redefining the industry.

Berk Berksoy, Fleet Solutions OEM and Retread Manager, delivered a keynote presentation titled 'Bridgestone Fleet Care,' where he discussed the company's commitment to empowering fleet customers by reducing overall operational costs, improving safety standards, and maximising fleet performance.

Berksoy also emphasised Bridgestone's steadfast dedication to sustainability, highlighting the company's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint by promoting eco-friendly practices across the entire fleet operation.“We understand the challenges our fleet customers face on the road, and that's why we created Fleet Care, which provides reliable, round-the-clock breakdown support through a seamless app and call centre experience. Our customers are at the heart of what we do and are committed to earning their trust every mile of the way. As we grow, our sights are set on Oman and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Bridgestone's presence at the event, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, was particularly notable as the lead sponsor of Automechanika Network. The event served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders and professionals to delve into transformative trends reshaping the commercial vehicle sector. Key discussions covered global and regional market dynamics, electrification, and the advancement of sustainable mobility solutions. Attendees also gained valuable insights into end-user perspectives on fleet electrification, emerging opportunities in the aftermarket sector, and the growing influence of digitalisation on supply chain efficiency.

Bridgestone's Fleet Care program was designed with the aim of streamlining fleet operations by bringing together a set of services, ranging from tyres and vehicle maintenance to fleet management, under one platform. As per recent data, battery boosting accounts for 32 per cent of vehicle breakdowns in the UAE, followed by radiator leakages at 23 per cent. These insights underscore the importance of proactive fleet care in driving efficiency, productivity, safety, and sustainability.

Bridgestone's Breakdown Service offers reliable roadside assistance for commercial fleets across the UAE, significantly reducing downtime caused by delays in logistics and delivery. Accessible through a dedicated mobile application and supported by a multilingual call centre, the service ensures 24/7 availability with a guaranteed response time of 45 minutes across the region. Skilled technicians address each issue with efficiency, and the service also ensures that the cost per breakdown is minimised. Besides the swift response, the service also aims to streamline communication between fleet managers, drivers, and service providers, offering real-time updates with seamless GPS support.

The Breakdown Service initiative also aligns with Bridgestone's E8 Commitment that serves as the framework shaping responsible driving management. The service offers a range of sustainability-driven solutions that help customers achieve their environmental goals. From reducing emissions and optimising fuel efficiency to enhancing maintenance practices, the Breakdown Service empowers businesses to adopt greener operations and significantly minimise their carbon footprint.