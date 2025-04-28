India Suspends Pharmaceutical Exports To Pakistan

MENAFN - KNN India)India has announced a complete suspension of pharmaceutical exports to Pakistan, effective immediately.

The decision, communicated by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) over the weekend, impacts all categories including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs, and vaccines.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued an official notification enforcing the ban. Pharmexcil has advised Indian pharmaceutical companies to halt all shipments to Pakistan and refrain from accepting new export orders until further notice.

According to industry officials, India's pharmaceutical exports to Pakistan form a relatively small portion of its global trade portfolio. As a result, the move is not expected to significantly impact the Indian pharmaceutical sector.

However, the suspension could affect the availability of critical medicines in Pakistan, where Indian products have been a key part of healthcare supply chains.

Pharmexcil Director General Uday Bhaskar stated that member exporters must ensure compliance with the new directives and await further instructions from regulatory authorities.

"We have asked all members to strictly adhere to the notification and avoid any dispatches of pharmaceutical consignments to Pakistan," he said.

Trade relations between India and Pakistan have seen several adjustments over the years, including restrictions on specific goods. This latest move reflects ongoing policy reviews aimed at regulating cross-border trade in sensitive sectors.

Exporters have been advised to stay updated on any subsequent government communications that may provide additional clarity or changes to the current suspension.

Meanwhile, industry observers are monitoring the situation closely to assess any broader implications for regional trade dynamics.

