All New Onecause Paymentstm Offers Integrated, Flexible Fundraising For Nonprofits

Addition of Stripe Provides Innovative Payment Experiences for Nonprofits and Their Donors

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions today announced the launch of OneCause PaymentsTM , a powerful new payment solution designed to enhance the giving experience for both nonprofits and their donors. OneCause Payments streamlines every aspect of the donation process-from flexible payment options to simplified reconciliation-enabling nonprofits to increase efficiency and maximize impact.

With the launch of OneCause Payments, nonprofits now have the ability to use Stripe, a trusted financial infrastructure platform. Nonprofits will see benefit in their ease of onboarding, reporting, and fraud prevention solutions that use machine learning to analyze transactions in real time.

"Today's donors expect an easy, fast, secure, and seamless giving experience," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "Nonprofits need smart, reliable tools that simplify everything from recurring donations to financial reconciliation. We're thrilled to add a partnership with Stripe-bringing their innovative technology and trusted payment solutions to the organizations we serve."

Integrated directly into the OneCause Fundraising Platform, OneCause Payments offers:



Choice of Providers : Nonprofits have the freedom to choose a payment provider that best meets their needs – Stripe or Deluxe (formerly First American).

Effortless Gift Management : Easily manage one-time and recurring gifts while benefiting from the industry's most competitive credit card rates, starting at 2.0%.

Multiple Payment Options : Accept payments via credit and debit card, Apple Pay , Google Pay , Venmo , PayPal , and ACH , offering donors a seamless payment experience.

Advanced Fraud Prevention : Safeguard transactions and reduce risk with a machine learning-powered detection system that adapts to emerging fraud patterns in real-time.

Enhanced Reconciliation & Net Deposits : Save time with integrated reporting and easier reconciliation between OneCause and banking institutions. Innovative OneCause Tap TM: Capture supporter payment information at check-in by tapping guest credit cards on NFC-enabled phones or tablets.

"OneCause PaymentsTM was built to meet the evolving needs of modern nonprofits," said Stephanie Ragozzino, chief product officer at OneCause. "From flexible payment options to simplified reconciliation, it delivers a secure, streamlined experience for both donors and nonprofits."

For more information about OneCause Payments, download the handout or visit the OneCause website to request a demo .

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

