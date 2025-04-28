Melissa Kihara Joins PHȲND As Chief Product Officer To Lead Innovation In Smart TV Gaming

Melissa Kihara Joins PHȲND As Chief Product Officer To Lead Innovation In Smart TV Gaming
STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHȲND, the subscription-free Smart TV gaming experience, today announced that Melissa Kihara has joined as Chief Product Officer. With a background spanning Samsung, GroupM, and eBay, Kihara brings a unique track record of helping media companies monetize their IP across emerging platforms and guiding global brands in using technology and data to better reach and serve consumers.
PHȲND is redefining Smart TV gaming by making high-quality play more accessible-no consoles, no subscriptions, just play. As Chief Product Officer, Kihara will lead PHȲND's product vision and innovation, ensuring the platform delivers seamless, player-first experiences while unlocking new value for developers and brand partners.
"PHȲND is all about giving players more ways to enjoy amazing games without extra costs or complicated setups," said Kihara. "I'm excited to evolve the platform in a way that brings together intuitive design, smart monetization, and meaningful brand integration-creating a space where players, creators, and advertisers all win."
André Swanston, Founder and CEO of PHȲND, added, "Melissa has consistently been ahead of the curve-whether it's helping media companies adapt to new formats or guiding brands in connecting with modern audiences. Her leadership will be essential as we shape PHȲND into a platform that delivers breakthrough experiences and unlocks new business models for gaming on Smart TVs."
With growing partnerships and continuous platform enhancements, PHȲND is on track to become a must-have gaming destination for Smart TV owners. Under Kihara's leadership, the platform will push the boundaries of what's possible in Smart TV gaming-delivering more immersive, accessible, and rewarding experiences for players.
About PHȲND
PHȲND is a subscription free gaming experience, purpose built for Smart TVs and accessible on your favorite devices, where you can stream games, socialize with friends, and explore content. Players in the U.S. can now sign up for the beta waitlist at phynd . To learn more about partnering with us, visit phynd .
