Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan Teams Up With Veteran Dance Music Producer Loucii For Groundbreaking Tanteet Arabi Afro House Mix

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The remix arrives just as Mohamed Ramadan makes history as the, captivating audiences at the world-famous music festival with his high-octane stage presence and undeniable charisma. His performance at Coachella has become a cultural milestone for the Arab world, amplifying his already massive international fanbase and drawing attention to the vibrant musical landscape of the Middle East and North Africa.

LouCii , known for his trailblazing work in the global dance music scene and his fearless experimentation with genre, brings his signature style to "Tanteet," transforming the viral original into a dance floor anthem. The result is a transcendent remix that honors the song's roots while introducing a fresh and energetic sound.

"I wanted to take this already powerful track and amplify its impact on the world stage," said LouCii. "The energy in Mohamed Ramadan's vocal delivery is unmatched. Simply put, this remix is your passport to a global dance floor takeover."

Mohamed Ramadan , a household name across the Middle East, is widely regarded as a multifaceted powerhouse-an actor, rapper, and performer whose influence extends far beyond music. "Tanteet" has already made waves on streaming platforms and YouTube, with its official music video amassing over 30 million views. The Tanteet (Arabi Afro House Mix) with LouCii is poised to take it to new heights, introducing it to club DJs, festival crowds, and dance music fans around the world.

This release symbolizes a new era for Arabic and African-influenced electronic music, showcasing the power of cross-cultural collaboration and diverse sounds. With LouCii's cutting-edge production and Ramadan's magnetic sound, the remix is expected to dominate playlists and ignite dance floors across continents.

The Tanteet (Arabi Afro House Mix ) by LouCii and Mohamed Ramadan is now available on all major streaming platforms.

About LouCii:

Based in Miami, LouCii is a veteran DJ, producer, and music innovator whose work has spanned decades and genres. Known for his high-energy tracks and signature genre fusions, LouCii continues to cement his legacy in global dance music.

About Mohamed Ramadan:

An icon in the Arab world, Mohamed Ramadan is an Egyptian actor and music star whose fearless creativity and bold performances have earned him millions of fans worldwide. His appearance at Coachella 2025 is a historic moment for Egyptian artists.

