LNG New-Build And Expansion Projects Outlook To 2030 | Demand Fuels LNG Growth: 177 Regasification And 124 Liquefaction Projects
Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, large-scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects are positioned for substantial growth in the 2025 to 2030 outlook period.
The growth of both LNG export and import projects is driven by several key factors: the escalating demand for natural gas, the carbon neutrality objectives of various nations, and geopolitical considerations.
Of the 301 LNG projects anticipated to commence operations within this timeframe, 177 are regasification projects, while 124 represent liquefaction projects.
Report Scope
- Count of liquefaction and regasification projects by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally from 2025 to 2030 Outlook for liquefaction and regasification capacity and total project cost during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period Up-to-date major liquefaction and regasification projects that would be brought online by 2030 by key countries, development stage, capacity, and total project cost in major regions Details of major liquefaction and regasification projects expected to start operations over the period from 2025 to 2030
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the latest liquefaction and regasification projects' stage, type, capacity, and total project cost by region and key countries Obtain the most up-to-date data on project type and development stage for major LNG liquefaction and regasification projects globally Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry Keep abreast of the key global liquefaction and regasification projects' data
Key Topics Covered:
Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Global LNG Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Type and Region Global LNG Project Cost Outlook by Type and Region Global LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally
Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Asia LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Asia
North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- North America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage North America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in North America
Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Europe
Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Africa LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Africa
FSU LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage FSU LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in the FSU
South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- South America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage South America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in South America
Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Oceania LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in Oceania
Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage Middle East LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major New Build and Expansion LNG Projects in the Middle East
Outlook for LNG Projects in Other Regions Through 2030
- Central America Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment