- Jennifer Roberts, VP, Marketing & Event Strategy, Aviation Week NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (BEER) will be held in Prague, May 14-15, attracting Airlines and Leasing Company Decision MakersThe region's leading event for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network's MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (#MROBEER) will be held in Prague, Czech Republic, May 14-15. The conference and showcase will take place at the O2 Universum.The event brings together thought leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day event to exchange best practices, novel approaches and innovative ideas that address key challenges affecting the region. The event will feature networking receptions, luncheons and breaks.Eastern Europe's MRO market is projected to represent 3% of the global maintenance market, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.3%, outpacing the global average.More than 80 percent of the nearly 700 registered attendees are purchasing decision makers and influencers including more than 200 representatives from airlines. The event will host nearly 70 service providers and representatives from a global audience. Delegates will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region. See here for a list of companies registered to attend.MRO BEER will explore the impact of part shortages, rising costs, and geopolitical pressures on the industry, while also discussing the potential of AI, automation, and robotics in addressing operational challenges. Sustainability in MRO operations, understanding Scope 3 emissions, and strategies for modernizing aging fleets are also central themes of the conference.The Opening Keynote Speaker is Petr Dobersky, CEO, Czech Airlines Technics; and the Airline Keynote is Jiri Marek, CEO of Air Serbia. The Airline Fireside Chat will feature Adam Hale, Deputy Director Heavy Maintenance, Ryanair.Other speakers include leaders from Aer Lingus, AFI KLM E&M, AirHub Aviation, easyJet Airlines, FL Technics, Heston Airlines, Iberia Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, Magnetic MRO, MTU Maintenance, Sanad, SMBC Aero Engine Lease, Star East Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Vallair, Vueling, and more. See here for a full agenda.The 2025 conference will deliver actionable insight on:.Why Here, Why Now - Insight into Regional Investment and MRO Growth Opportunities.Navigating the Workforce Crisis in Aviation.Leasing Dynamics - The Impact of Changing Structures, End-Of-Lease and The Rise of ACMI.Engine Challenges and MRO Readiness - Balancing Current and Future MRO Demands.Ensuring Parts Availability in a Challenging Market - Can Alternative Part Solutions Mitigate Current Part Shortages?.Generative AI - A Game Changer for Aviation?.Strategies for a Robust MRO Supply Chain"MRO BEER has established itself as the premier gathering place for the Baltic and Eastern European aviation maintenance sector. The convergence of traditional MRO expertise with emerging technologies is creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Jennifer Roberts, Vice President of Marketing & Event Strategy, Aviation Week Network.“What makes this year's event particularly significant is the focus on transformative solutions that will define the future of aircraft maintenance. This is where the industry's next big breakthroughs will take shape."The sold-out MRO BEER showcase provides attendees with the opportunity to source suppliers and get hands-on with the latest technologies, tools and resources and translate the practical knowledge of the conference into real-life solutions. See here for a list of exhibitors.The MRO BEER Host Sponsor is Czech Airlines Technics. Premium Sponsors are Lufthansa Technik and Setna iO. Sponsors are Adria Technika, CFM, FL Technics, JOB AIR Technic, and Saywell. The Purposeful Partners are AirLink and IATA.AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

