Boehringer's New Zongertinib Data Demonstrates Durable And Clinically Meaningful Results In Patients With HER2 (ERBB2)-Mutant Advanced NSCLC
|
Endpoint
|
Patients with TKD mutations (N = 75)
|
Patients with TKD mutations and
|
Patients with non-TKD mutations (n = 20)
|
ORR, %
95% CI
|
71*
60-80
|
48*
32–65
|
30**
15-52
|
CR, %
|
7*
|
3*
|
0**
|
PR, %
|
64*
|
45*
|
30**
|
DCR, %
95% CI
|
96*
89-99
|
97*
84-99
|
65**
43-82
|
Median DoR
95% CI
|
14.1 months***
6.9–NE
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Median PFS
95% CI
|
12.4 months***
8.2–NE
|
n/a
|
n/a
*Confirmed response by BICR according to RECIST v1.1
**Confirmed response by investigator review according to RECIST v1.1
*** Median DoR and median PFS are based on Kaplan Meier estimates
About non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Lung cancer claims more lives than any other cancer type1 and the incidence is set to increase to over 3 million cases worldwide by 2040.2 NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer.3 The condition is often diagnosed at a late stage,4 and fewer than 3 in 10 patients are alive five years after diagnosis.5 People living with advanced NSCLC can experience a detrimental physical, psychological, and emotional impact on their daily lives. There remains a high unmet need for additional treatment options for people living with advanced NSCLC. Up to 4% of lung cancers are driven by HER2 mutations (or gene alterations).6 Mutations in HER2 can lead to overexpression and overactivation, which can in turn result in uncontrolled cell production, inhibition of cell death and promotion of tumor growth and spread.7
About zongertinib
Zongertinib is an investigational irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively inhibits HER2 while sparing wild-type EGFR, thereby limiting associated toxicities. This orally administered, targeted therapy was granted FDA Fast Track Designation in 2023, followed by Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and China for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 mutations and who have received prior systemic therapy. An application for accelerated approval was granted Priority Review status by the FDA in February 2025. In addition, Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency granted Orphan Drug Designation to zongertinib.
A recent study has shown pre-clinically that the investigational compound zongertinib has potential for further clinical study in HER2 dependent solid cancers as monotherapy and as concurrent treatment with ADC therapy. In addition, zongertinib is being evaluated in Beamion LUNG-2 (NCT06151574 )4, a global Phase III trial, compared to standard of care as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have activating HER2 TKD mutations.
About the Beamion clinical trial program
Beamion LUNG-1 (NCT04886804): An open-label, Phase I dose escalation trial, with dose confirmation and expansion, of zongertinib as monotherapy in people with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and NSCLC with activating HER2 alterations. The study has 2 parts. The first part is open to adults with different types of advanced cancer (solid tumors with changes in the HER2 gene) for whom previous treatment was not successful. The second part is open to people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in the HER2 gene. Beamion LUNG-2 is a phase 3, open label, randomized, active-controlled study in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC harboring HER2 TKD mutations to evaluate zongertinib compared with standard of care.
About Boehringer Ingelheim in Oncology
We have a clear aspiration – to transform the lives of people with cancer by delivering meaningful advances, with the ultimate goal of curing a range of cancers. Boehringer Ingelheim's generational commitment to driving scientific innovation is reflected by the company's robust pipeline of cancer cell-directed and immuno-oncology investigational therapies, as well as the smart combination of these approaches. Boehringer's ambition in oncology is to take a diligent and broad approach, creating a collaborative research network to tap into a diversity of minds, which is vital in addressing some of the most challenging, but potentially most impactful, areas of cancer research. Simply put, for Boehringer Ingelheim, cancer care is personal, today and for generations.
About Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow.
1World Health Organization Cancer Factsheet. (Accessed April 2025).
2International Agency for Research on Cancer – World Health Organization. Rates of trachea, bronchus and lung cancer. Available at: (Accessed August 2024).
3Zappa C & Mousa Non-small cell lung cancer: current treatment and future advances, Transl Lung Cancer Res. 2016 Jun; 5(3): 288–300.
4Polanco D et al. Prognostic value of symptoms at lung cancer diagnosis: a three-year observational study. J Thorac Dis 2021;13:1485–1494
5National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER). (Accessed: August 2024).
6Arcila, M. E. et al. Prevalence, clinicopathologic associations, and molecular spectrum of ERBB2 (HER2) tyrosine kinase mutations in lung adenocarcinomas. Clin. cancer Res. an Off. J. Am. Assoc. Cancer Res. 18, 4910–4918 (2012).
7Galogre M, et al. A review of HER2 overexpression and somatic mutations in cancers, Critical Reviews in Oncology/Hematology, Volume 186, 2023, 103997.
SOURCE Boehringer IngelheimWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment