Fiji Engages in Talks with U.S., Seeks Fairer Tariffs
(MENAFN) Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, announced on Monday that the government has directed senior officials to engage in technical talks with the U.S. on tariffs, aiming for a solution that benefits both nations.
In a parliamentary address, Kamikamica discussed the U.S.'s recent tariff imposition, detailing the situation and explaining Fiji's response, as reported.
Fiji, a small island nation, faces a steep 32 percent tariff from the U.S., the highest in the Pacific region. This has been condemned as "disproportionate and unfair" by the country's Minister of Finance, Biman Prasad.
Kamikamica highlighted that around 72 percent of U.S. goods imported into Fiji enter duty-free, with the average tariff on U.S. imports in Fiji standing at just 1.8%.
"If one looks at Fiji's exports, or in other words, U.S. imports from Fiji, in proportion to total U.S. imports, which amounted to 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars in 2024, our proportion is merely 0.0001%," he stated.
A recent survey by Fiji's Trade Commission in North America revealed that for some businesses—especially those dealing in fresh turmeric, kava, ginger, and skincare—the U.S. is the sole market for their exports.
Kamikamica also noted that about 70 percent of Fiji’s key exporters rely on the U.S. market for 60 percent of their income.
Fiji’s exports to the U.S. totaled 439.08 million U.S. dollars last year, while imports amounted to 425.03 million dollars, giving Fiji a trade surplus of 14.05 million dollars.
