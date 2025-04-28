403
Beat the gold price hike: Tanishq’s Akshaya Tritiya Offers provide smart buying options
(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, April 28, 2025: As the golden festival of Akshaya Tritiya returns, Tanishq, India’s most loved jewellery brand from the Titan Company, has announced its “May Your New Beginnings Shine” campaign, inviting customers to celebrate the occasion with jewellery that embodies blessings, beauty, and heritage.
Tanishq is offering patrons a host of celebratory offers across a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery. Customers can benefit from AED 5 off per gram on 22KT gold, enjoy up to 25 per cent off on gold making charges and diamond bill value, block today’s gold rate by paying just 10 per cent, and exchange old gold jewellery for 100 per cent of its value, making it the perfect time to bring home something precious. These limited-time offers are valid until May 5, 2025, across Tanishq stores in the Region.*
Tanishq is bringing forth a curated experience where timeless designs meet meaningful moments, offering customers a diverse collection that caters to every generation and style preference. It's Akshaya Tritiya curation offers something for everyone, from timeless gold bangles and elegant Mangal sutras to contemporary rings and everyday pendants.
Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Aditya Singh, Head of International Jewellery Business, Titan Company, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is more than just a time to buy gold; it’s a celebration of new beginnings, traditions, and timeless value. We honour these sentiments by offering our customers exceptional quality, transparent pricing, and meaningful designs, ensuring every purchase reflects not just prosperity, but personal significance and enduring beauty.”
"At Tanishq, we understand the deep emotional connection our customers have with gold. Our collections are thoughtfully curated to resonate with every generation, taste, and style. We are glad to honour these sentiments, offering pieces that are both timeless and reflective of contemporary tastes. The wide range ensures that every customer, whether seeking tradition, self-expression, or meaningful gifting, finds a piece that feels just right," he added.
Tanishq's Akshaya Tritiya collection is a celebration of India's rich craftsmanship. Featuring intricate designs inspired by traditional motifs, each piece showcases the meticulous artistry of skilled karigars. The collection includes elaborate necklaces, earrings, and bangles that reflect the grandeur of India's royal heritage, making them perfect heirlooms for generations to come.
This Akshaya Tritiya, let your gold reflect not just wealth, but warmth. Whether you mark the day with a gift for a loved one or choose something to honour your own journey, Tanishq welcomes you to celebrate with jewellery that goes beyond the occasion, into memory, meaning, and legacy.
*(Terms and conditions apply.)
