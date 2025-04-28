Logicare3pl Supports Commercial Launch Of Soleno Therapeutics' VYKAT XR Following FDA Approval
For the first time, individuals with PWS-who live with chronic, insatiable hunger caused by hyperphagia-have access to a therapy designed to directly address this debilitating symptom.
Soleno Therapeutics team members were on-site to commemorate the launch, connecting with operations staff and emphasizing the personal impact of every shipment-reinforcing the shared mission behind patient-focused logistics.
"This is a breakthrough moment for families affected by Prader-Willi syndrome," said Kevin Kissling , Vice President & General Manager at LogiCare3PL. "We're proud to partner with Soleno Therapeutics to help bring VYKATTM XR to patients and support timely access to this long-awaited treatment."
LogiCare3PL remains committed to delivering tailored logistics solutions that help its partners expand access to transformative therapies-swiftly, securely, and with care.
About LogiCare3PL
LogiCare3PL, a BioCare company, delivers tailored third-party logistics solutions for specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company specializes in time- and temperature-sensitive logistics, ensuring life-saving therapies reach healthcare providers nationwide-so they can focus on delivering exceptional care to their patients. As the most trusted, agile partner in specialty pharmaceutical logistics, LogiCare3PL is committed to precision, reliability, and supporting its partners every step of the way.
Media Contact: Barbara Pantazopoulos, Vice President Marketing & Communications, BioCare, Inc. [email protected]
