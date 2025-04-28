Logicare3pl Supports Commercial Launch Of Soleno Therapeutics' VYKAT XR Following FDA Approval

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Managing the complex logistics behind the launch of this first-in-class therapy is a responsibility we take seriously," said, Director, Client Services at LogiCare3PL. "VYKATTM XR is more than a product-it represents real hope for patients and families, and we're honored to help make it accessible."

For the first time ever, individuals suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome will have access to therapy.

For the first time, individuals with PWS-who live with chronic, insatiable hunger caused by hyperphagia-have access to a therapy designed to directly address this debilitating symptom.

Soleno Therapeutics team members were on-site to commemorate the launch, connecting with operations staff and emphasizing the personal impact of every shipment-reinforcing the shared mission behind patient-focused logistics.

"This is a breakthrough moment for families affected by Prader-Willi syndrome," said Kevin Kissling , Vice President & General Manager at LogiCare3PL. "We're proud to partner with Soleno Therapeutics to help bring VYKATTM XR to patients and support timely access to this long-awaited treatment."

LogiCare3PL remains committed to delivering tailored logistics solutions that help its partners expand access to transformative therapies-swiftly, securely, and with care.

About LogiCare3PL

LogiCare3PL, a BioCare company, delivers tailored third-party logistics solutions for specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company specializes in time- and temperature-sensitive logistics, ensuring life-saving therapies reach healthcare providers nationwide-so they can focus on delivering exceptional care to their patients.

