FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 11.1% and Income from Operations increased 4.9% compared to 1Q24.

FEMSA Retail 1 : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues grew 6.8% and Income from operations decreased 11.8% versus 1Q24.

SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 8.9 million active users 2 representing 20.9% growth compared to 1Q24 while Spin Premia had 25.2 million active loyalty users 2 representing 15.9% growth compared to 1Q24, and an average tender3 of 42.5 % which increased from 35.1% tender in 1Q24. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 10.0% and 7.4%, respectively against 1Q24.

Financial Summary for the First Quarter 2025

Change vs. comparable period



Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from

Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 1Q25 1Q25 1Q25 1Q25 FEMSA Consolidated 11.1% 15.8% 4.9% Proximity Americas 6.8% 10.0% (11.8%) (1.8%) Proximity Europe 18.0% 14.8% (14.6%) N.A. Health 21.0% 23.5% 27.4% 15.4% Fuel 1.8% 4.4% (13.9%) 6.1% Coca-Cola FEMSA 10.0% 12.0% 7.4% Comparable (A) FEMSA Consolidated 5.6% 8.3% 1.7% Proximity Americas 1.4% 7.2% (11.0%) (2.2%) Proximity Europe 0.9% (1.9%) (27.7%) N.A. Health 7.0% 8.7% 11.7% 3.5% Fuel 1.8% 4.4% (13.9%) 6.1% Coca-Cola FEMSA 5.9% 7.8% 3.2%



José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“During the first quarter, we were able to navigate a challenging environment and calendar across several markets, particularly in Mexico, taking advantage of our resilient, geographically diversified business platform, and our outstanding team. For example, Coca-Cola FEMSA leveraged solid volume performance and currency tailwinds in most of its South American markets to offset softer trends in Mexico, keeping them in a position to deliver a solid set of results for the quarter. We also saw promising performances from several of our international health retail operations, enhanced by favorable FX tailwinds as certain South American currencies strengthened against the Mexican peso.

At Proximity Americas, we had a slower start to the year. In many ways we were able to anticipate this, given the combination of an adverse calendar, a continued soft consumer environment, and a demanding comparison base, particularly at OXXO Mexico where these trends manifested themselves in the form of a decline in same-store traffic, that in turn put some pressure on the top line. We were able to mitigate this pressure with another strong showing at the gross margin level, however, we are also facing higher expenses that largely reflect increased labor costs. Accordingly, we have put in place or accelerated a broad array of top-line and cost-cutting initiatives to drive revenues and commercial income, and to mitigate the higher operating and overhead expenses.

Fortunately, we have good visibility into certain elements of our Mexico business for the rest of the year, and our base case is projecting a recovery as we approach mid-year and gaining momentum during the third quarter and beyond. Global macroeconomic uncertainty is high right now, but given what we can estimate now, and the variables that are within our control, we anticipate 2025 will turn out to be another solid year for us, particularly when we consider that the second half of the year weighs more than the first half for many of our business units. We have been through slowdowns many times before, and our businesses have demonstrated time and time again their defensive and resilient nature, and their ability to adapt and emerge from these tough periods in good, if not better, shape.

We are constructive on the initiatives being implemented across businesses, and on the multiple levers we can utilize to drive incremental revenues, lower costs, and ultimately profitability. We remain cautiously optimistic and confident that we have a powerful and resilient business platform, a solid strategy, and the best possible team to carry out the task.”

ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

_______________________

(A) Please refer to page 12 for our definition of“comparable” and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

