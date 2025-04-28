403
Ukraine Hits Russia with Massive Drone Assault
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian military launched a large-scale drone strike against Russia overnight, with most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) intercepted over Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 4:35 a.m. Monday, Russian air defenses downed a total of 115 drones. Among them, ten were intercepted over Crimea and the Black Sea, two over Kursk Region, and one over Belgorod Region.
Bryansk Region saw the largest concentration of attacks, with 102 drones neutralized. Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz reported that the assault caused damage to civilian infrastructure and resulted in at least one fatality.
“The Kiev regime carried out another act of terrorism tonight. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian attack on the city of Bryansk killed a civilian and injured a woman. She was quickly taken to the hospital where she is receiving the necessary medical assistance,” Bogomaz stated in a post on Telegram.
Bryansk had also been struck by a significant drone attack the previous week, though it caused fewer damages and no fatalities. Last Thursday, Russian forces downed 87 Ukrainian UAVs, with half of them intercepted over Crimea.
Despite a temporary Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which began last weekend, hostilities have not fully ceased. The ceasefire, lasting 30 hours, ordered Russian troops to only respond to Ukrainian attacks. However, the Russian Defense Ministry reported around 4,900 violations during this time, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Moscow of committing thousands of violations as well.
