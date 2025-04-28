Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma AIRS: The Foundation On Which AI Security Thrives

The world's most comprehensive AI security platform designed to protect the entire AI ecosystem - Apps, agents, models, and data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the world's leading AI cybersecurity company, today announced Prisma AIRSTM, a groundbreaking AI security platform that serves as the cornerstone for robust AI protection, designed to protect the entire enterprise AI ecosystem – AI apps, agents, models, and data – at every step. Building upon the company's Secure AI by Design portfolio launched last year, Prisma AIRS enables customers to deploy AI bravely and addresses the critical need for robust security in the face of rapid AI adoption across enterprises.

Enterprises are rapidly embracing AI, deploying AI apps and LLMs in nearly every function, from customer support to code generation, driving innovation but also introducing security blind spots, risk, and vulnerabilities. To more effectively protect AI initiatives and prevent security incidents, organizations need a comprehensive AI security platform. Using best-in-class security to protect the entire AI ecosystem, Prisma AIRS empowers organizations to deploy AI confidently knowing that whatever they build is secure.

Capabilities of Prisma AIRS include:



AI Model Scanning : Enable safe adoption of AI models by scanning them for vulnerabilities. Secure your AI ecosystem against risks such as model tampering, malicious scripts and deserialization attacks.

Posture Management : Gain insight into security posture risks associated with your AI ecosystem such as excessive permissions, sensitive data exposure, platform misconfigurations, access misconfigurations and more.

AI Red Teaming : Uncover potential exposure and lurking risks before bad actors do. Perform automated penetration tests on your AI apps and models using our Red Teaming agent that stress tests your AI deployments, learning and adapting like a real attacker.

Runtime Security : Protect your LLM-powered AI apps, models and data against runtime threats such as prompt injection, malicious code, toxic content, sensitive data leak, resource overload, hallucination, and more. AI Agent Security : Secure agents - including those built on no-code/low-code platforms - against new agentic threats such as identity impersonation, memory manipulation, and tool misuse.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer for Palo Alto Networks:

"AI agents and apps are transforming the way we work and live. In parallel, the attack surface isn't just expanding, it's fundamentally changing. The last thing organizations need is more point products to secure their use of AI. Organizations need best-in-class security delivered via the right architecture - platformization is that architecture. Prisma AIRS addresses both traditional and AI specific threats with best-in-class security capabilities delivered in a comprehensive, unified AI security platform that enables organizations to deploy AI bravely."

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks

"As organizations integrate AI into every aspect of their operations, securing it requires a runtime security platform that provides continuous visibility and real-time insight. Without this, security teams are left in the dark about how AI is being used, misused, or manipulated, which puts critical data and decisions at risk. Prisma AIRS empowers teams with answers to essential questions, like whether someone is exploiting an LLM to extract sensitive information or if a compromised API is feeding the model poisoned data. These insights are vital to maintaining trust and safeguarding AI."

Prisma AIRS will be strategically enhanced by the company's recently announced intent to acquire Protect AI, an innovative leader in securing the use of AI. The acquisition of Protect AI is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by our first quarter of fiscal 2026.

To learn more about Prisma AIRS , and what's next in AI security from Palo Alto Networks, register to attend the "Hello Tomorrow" livestream event on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 2:30PM PT.

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Discover more at .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, Prisma AIRS, AI Runtime Security, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

