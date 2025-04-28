Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size To Surpass USD 23.29 Billion By 2032, Growing At 8.20% CAGR – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 11.74 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 23.29 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.20% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product
With a market share of 68.46%, the process chromatography segment dominated the market in 2023. The widespread acceptability of purification technologies at the process scale in large-scale industrial biopharmaceutical production is to be thanked for this dominance. Process chromatography systems are the solution of choice for industrial and commercial settings as they can cope with high-throughput requirements while maintaining consistent performance.
Preparative chromatography is growing most rapidly among all the segments. The market is growing because there is increasing demand for high-purity outputs in small- to medium-scale operations, including clinical trial supplies and laboratory research. The primary drivers of growth in biopharmaceutical research are the accuracy, flexibility, and efficiency provided by preparative chromatography systems.
By Chromatography Type
With a market share of 31.20%, liquid chromatography led all other methods in 2023. Its preeminence in the purification of complex biological mixtures, ability to facilitate high-density separations, and scalability for both analytical and industrial applications contribute to its overall utilization.
Ion Exchange Chromatography will be the most rapidly growing category in the meantime. As a result of its high degree of specificity, yield, and suitability for continuous processing in downstream processes, the process is increasingly being used for protein, peptide, and nucleic acid separation and purification.
By End User
Having about 43.56% of the market share, the pharmaceutical industry dominated 2023. This industry is the main user of preparative and process chromatography systems as it merges a developing pipeline of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies with the explosive research and commercialization of biologics and biosimilars.
The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) group is the one with the fastest-growing membership. As pharmaceutical companies outsource drug discovery and development activities progressively, CROs are confidently investing in new chromatographic instruments to satisfy customer needs for high-quality, scalable purification solutions.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation
By Product
- By Preparative Chromatography
- Consumables
- Columns Reagents Resins
- Consumables
- Columns Reagents Resins
By Chromatography Type
- Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Thin Layer Chromatography Paper Chromatography Others
By End User
- Food Industry Nutraceutical Industry Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry Oil & Gas Industry Diagnostics Academic and Research Institutes
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the preparative and process chromatography market with a market share of 34.55% in 2023. With the strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies, a strong regulatory environment, and huge investments in biopharmaceutical R&D and infrastructure.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate. Increased biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, increasing healthcare spending, and government incentives to promote biotechnology research and development in countries like China, India, and South Korea are fueling this trend.
Recent Developments
- September 2024 – Gilson introduced the VERITY Preparative LC system, which, particularly for peptides and oligonucleotides, has integrated software for simplified purification in drug discovery. November 2024: Shimadzu Corporation developed a strategic alliance with Sepragen Corporation to provide bioprocess chromatography equipment to Japan and South Korea among other parts of Asia. June 2024: Cytiva unveiled its ÄKTA Process Pioneer, an automated chromatography system meant to improve biomanufacturing downstream purification efficiency. Designed to increase protein purification output and speed, Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled a new preparative chromatography resin platform called Profinity eXact Fusion in April 2024.
Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
- Bio-pharmaceutical companies accounted for over 43% of global installations of preparative and process chromatography systems, followed by academic research labs and CROs. North America saw the highest number of chromatography system installations in 2023, with over 5,000 units installed across research and commercial biomanufacturing sites. Demand for chromatography resins and columns grew by over 12% in Asia Pacific, driven by local biologics production expansion. Global investments exceeded USD 1.8 billion in chromatography infrastructure, primarily in the U.S., Germany, and China. On average, 14–16% of total biopharmaceutical R&D budgets were allocated to purification and separation processes, including preparative and process chromatography.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Market Adoption and Utilization Trends (2023)
5.2 Regional Demand for Chromatography Systems and Consumables (2023)
5.3 Research & Development Investments in Chromatography Technologies (2023-2032).
5.4 Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards Impact (2023-2032)
5.5 Advancements in Process Automation and AI Integration in Chromatography
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Product
8. Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Chromatography Type
9. Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by End User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
Related Reports:
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Outlook
Biopharmaceutical Market Insights
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Analysis
Analytical Instrumentation Market Trends
Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Overview
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment