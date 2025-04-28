Policy Pathways Accepting 2025 Summer Academy In Public Policy Applications

Policy Pathways Flyer Announcing the 2025 Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service: Apply Now!

Summer Academy Participants Present Capstone Project on Côte D'Ivoire's Cocoa Industry

Student Cohort Participating in the Summer Academy Opening Day Policy Forum

Policy Pathways and the VCU Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will host this year's cohort for their public policy career preparatory programs.

- Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy PathwaysRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Youth advocacy is on the rise. In this rapidly changing modern era, the latest generation of student activists can quickly mobilize to voice their concerns on prevalent global issues. Because of this, students must receive the necessary resources to encourage wide-scale social change. Through career and college preparatory educational summer programs, students will have access to opportunities and learn how they can influence government policies.Through the Policy Pathways 2025 Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service, high school and college students will attend lectures, develop research, and hone leadership skills under top professors and guest speakers. Students have the option to attend the Summer Academy either in-person or virtually.The Summer Academy's cohort will also curate a final Capstone project on current policy issues. Session dates will take place from June 22 to July 3, 2025, and will be held online and in-person at the Virginia Commonwealth University L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.Policy Pathways also offers full scholarships to students in Richmond Public Schools through a partnership with RPS. Full and partial scholarships are also offered for all students applying. This year, applications are due May 1. The program will also accept late applications on a space-available basis through May 15th. Tuition is $2,000 for in-person applicants and $1,600 for remote applicants (Summer Academy Online).Most program applicants are students in high school, community college, or an undergraduate program. The age range to apply is between 15 and 25.Apply now to join a network of high-achieving Policy Pathways Summer Academy alumni! Applicants can access the application through the link: policypathways/apply-nowFor additional information, visit policypathways or contact Policy Pathways at (866) 465-6671 or ....

