Vance takes trip to India amid tariff turbulence
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance is set to visit New Delhi next week as both the US and India work to address ongoing tariff issues and expedite a trade deal before the higher tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on US trade partners, including India, come into effect. On April 2, Trump announced a 26% "discounted reciprocal tariff" on Indian goods, though on April 9, he paused all such tariffs for 90 days, excluding those targeting China.
During his first trip to India, Vance will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21, as confirmed by India's Foreign Ministry. Vance will be accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, their children, and senior US officials. This visit provides an opportunity for both countries to review their bilateral relationship and follow up on commitments made during Modi's visit to Washington in February, shortly after Trump began his second term. The two sides had agreed to work toward the first phase of a trade deal, aiming to finalize it by the end of the year, with a long-term goal of achieving $500 billion in trade by 2030.
In response to Trump's tariff announcement, India has pushed for faster progress on the trade deal. India is one of the first countries to engage in formal trade discussions with the US, with both sides agreeing on a deadline for the deal's completion, according to an unnamed government official. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been holding talks with industry representatives to expedite the agreement, emphasizing the need for a favorable outcome while urging exporters to stay positive.
Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that India is committed to liberalizing trade with the US, noting good progress in negotiations over tariff and non-tariff barriers. Both sides aim to reduce these barriers to boost trade growth. The US remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $131 billion in 2024–25. India exports significantly more to the US than it imports, resulting in a trade surplus of over $41 billion in the last fiscal year.
