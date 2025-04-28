Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East

The global crypto exchange BYDFi has announced its official sponsorship of the TOKEN2049 conference in Dubai. At this event, BYDFi will showcase its on-chain trading tool, MoonX , marking its second international appearance after its debut at . This move signifies BYDFi's formal expansion into the Middle Eastern and broader international markets.

will take place in Dubai from April 30 to May 1, expecting to attract over 15,000 attendees, including 500 industry leaders and 300+ media outlets. BYDFi will be showcasing its latest products and technological advancements at Booth 45 .

BYDFi Completes CEX + DEX Dual-Engine Strategy, MoonX Continues to Grow

As part of its 5th anniversary milestone, BYDFi is expanding its platform capabilities through a dual-engine architecture. This strategy enables BYDFi to maintain the efficiency and depth of centralized exchanges (CEX) while embracing on-chain trading through MoonX, responding to the growing demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Currently, MoonX supports over 500,000 MemeCoins and emerging high-potential tokens, covering major blockchains such as Solana, BNB Chain, and others. It integrates smart filtering, smart money copy trading, and other features to provide users with a comprehensive on-chain trading experience.

5th Anniversary Special Activities: Online and Offline Interactive Experiences

To celebrate BYDFi's 5th anniversary, the platform is launching the“ :

Online Participation:



Register a new account and complete simple tasks to receive a $20 exclusive gift pack and platform trial credits. Participate in perpetual contract trading to share in the $10,000 prize pool.

Offline Interaction:



Following (@BYDFi_Official), retweet the event post with the hashtag #BYDFiTOKEN2049 to enter the lucky draw and win limited-edition merchandise and platform trial experience. Visiting Booth 45 at the event to experience the on-chain trading product MoonX, participate in interactive tasks, and win Crypto Adventure Gift Packages and mystery gifts.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020,

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.



