Major Power Cut Disrupts Spain, Portugal
(MENAFN) A major power outage hit Spain and Portugal on Monday around midday, with the cause still unclear.
According to reports, the blackout has caused significant travel disruptions, affecting airports, trains, metro systems, and traffic lights.
Businesses have also faced severe consequences, with reports indicating that several oil refineries have been forced to shut down.
Authorities are looking into the cause of the power failure, with Spain’s National Institute for Cybersecurity exploring the possibility of a cyberattack.
Spain’s national electricity provider has stated that efforts are underway to restore service.
Over 40 minutes after the outage began, large areas of Spain remain without power.
Communication networks have also been impacted, with telephone services failing, though 5G networks are intermittently working.
