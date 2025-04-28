Tiktok’S Favorite Foodie Kate Norkeliunas Teams Up With MGA’S Miniverse™ To Launch Make It Mini From Scratch™, The Collectible You Make Yourself

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mini Desserts & “Big Daddy” Bites Are the Latest Recipe for a Viral Snack

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The original miniature brand where DIY meets collectability, MGA's Miniverse TM , is proud to debut its newest collection, MGA's MiniverseTM Make It Mini From Scratch TM . With more than 4 billion views of #Miniverse on TikTok and counting, the MGA's Miniverse brand has become a social media sensation among tweens and young adults, known for its storytelling, nostalgia, and creativity. This new line brings the magic of baking to the mini collectible world with non-edible“ingredients” and accessories to make your own mini replicas of your favorite pastries and desserts "from scratch.”

Fresh out of the oven is the brand's partnership with the“CEO of Eating,” Kate Norkeliunas – better known as just @Kate on TikTok – for her hilarious commentary and foodie videos. She just dropped a video trying her favorite dessert from the MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini From Scratch collection, with an adorable play on her classic“big daddy bites,” now“lil baby bites.” As a true social media fiend would say - that ate.

“Mini food is a full-blown internet obsession, and MGA's Miniverse is right at the center,” said Josh Hackbart, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment.“As the very first DIY collectible brand on the market, we've always been trendsetters in the industry, and this collection takes that one step further. Not only are we making it possible for our fans to display their favorite foods in mini form, but they're also able to make them from the ground up – truly 'from scratch.' We're thrilled to partner with a likeminded social media trendsetter like Kate to bring more foodies in on the fun.”

Even the single word "mini" has 501.7M likes on TikTok , including Gen Z's obsession with mini purses, foods, and more. The partnership with Kate and MGA's Miniverse meets this trend head on. Combining the allure of both culinary and miniature craftsmanship, the two social media icons have carved out a one-of-a-kind niche in the digital playground.

“Food and humor have always been at the center of my content,” said TikToker Kate Norkeliunas.“I love pushing the boundaries of what 'playing with your food' means with MGA's Miniverse. It's so much fun to get creative and make these mini versions of my favorite foods, like confetti cake! Plus, they are absolutely adorable to display in my kitchen or in my car to remind myself to enjoy life and be a kid again.”

How does it all work? Use the "raw ingredients" included in each package to mix, layer, and build your sweet mini treat according to the mini recipe card. Set your replica to air dry, then display. From mini mixing bowls, to rolling pins, to boxes of cake mix, there are countless unique Make It Mini From Scratch ingredients, packaging, and kitchen accessories to collect and build your very own mini masterpiece collection.

Each mystery package is a surprise unboxing experience, so fans can start the hunt to find each mini sweet treat in the full collection, which includes:



Confetti cake

Choco Berry Cake

Panda birthday cake

Brownies

Birthday sheet cake

Red velvet mini bundt cakes

Pink lemonade bundt cake

Choco pistachio cupcakes

Lemon lavender cupcakes

Espresso pie

Peach pie

Strawberry sunny cookies

Brown butter sunny cookies

Vanilla kitty cookies Choco kitty cookies

Each MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini From Scratch capsule is only $9.99, found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and the MGA Shop . Visit the MGA's Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA's Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA's Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , Wonder Factor TM, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit or check out at LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Attachments



MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini From Scratch TikTok's Favorite Foodie Kate Norkeliunas Teams Up with MGA's MiniverseTM to Launch Make It Mini From ScratchTM

CONTACT: Amanda Magalski FINN Partners for MGA Entertainment ... MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment +1.818.221.4431 ...