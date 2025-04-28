Lungpacer To Showcase The Potential Of Novel Technologies To Improve Lung, Heart, And Brain Health In Ventilated Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, Lungpacer Medical clinical experts and device innovators will be featured presenters at top industry events. Speakers will demonstrate how novel interventional therapies can free critically ill patients from mechanical ventilation and may help improve lung, heart, and brain health in ventilated patients.

ISHLT 2025 , Boston, April 28, at 4:31 p.m. ET

At the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation annual meeting and scientific sessions, Dr. Gary Marklin , CMO of Mid-America Transplant, and a team from Lungpacer, including CEO Doug Evans , COO Viral Thakkar , and Senior Vice President of Clinical Affairs Dr. Nawzer Mehta , will share findings of novel transvenous phrenic nerve stimulation which activates diaphragm function in brain-dead donors, improving oxygenation, reducing atelectasis, and increasing the number of lungs that meet transplant criteria.

DeviceTalks , Boston, April 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Doug Evans, CEO, Viral Thakkar, COO, and Mike Longo , VP of engineering, will explore how Lungpacer's groundbreaking technologies could transform mechanical ventilation and improve critical care outcomes. The company's breakthrough FDA-approved AeroPace System uses periodic neurostimulation to strengthen the diaphragm, helping patients breathe independently faster. Executives will also share how their investigational AeroNova System , currently in a Phase 2 feasibility trial, delivers continual diaphragm stimulation designed to improve lung, heart, and brain health in ventilated patients.

ATS 2025 International Conference , San Francisco , May 18 , at 9 : 15 a .m. PT

At the American Thoracic Society (ATS), Thiago Bassi , MD, PhD and senior research scientist, will participate on a panel session (poster board #811) to discuss how phrenic nerve stimulation used in a clinical trial of critically ill acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients on mechanical ventilation was able to restore respiratory drive and reduce brain injury biomarkers.

ATS 2025 International Conference , San Francisco, May 20, at 2:15 p.m. PT

In a panel discussion (poster board #502), Thiago Bassi, MD, PhD and senior research scientist, will present preclinical research in an ARDS model showing diaphragm neurostimulation reduced kidney injury biomarkers and helped preserve kidney function, and the promising results for further study.

ATS 2025 International Conference , San Francisco, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. PT

During a panel on mechanical ventilation in critically ill patients, Thiago Bassi, MD, PhD and senior research scientist, will address ventilator-associated brain injury. The session will explore the complex, pathophysiological interactions between the lungs and brain that affect clinical care and how mechanical ventilation and ventilatory strategies impact primary or secondary brain injury. Panelists will highlight the importance of developing targeted management strategies to improve patient outcomes in intensive care settings.

About Lungpacer Medical, AeroPace and AeroNova

Lungpacer Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive technologies designed to reduce ventilator-induced injury and help patients wean off mechanical ventilation and breathe on their own. Lungpacer's neurostimulation AeroPace System is used to stimulate the nerves that activate and exercise the diaphragm twice daily to strengthen the diaphragm and facilitate weaning from MV. The AeroPace System received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024 to improve weaning success – increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation - in patients ages 18 years or older on mechanical ventilation ≥ 96 hours and who have not weaned.

Lungpacer's second product, currently in the investigational phase, the AeroNova® System , utilizes continual diaphragm neurostimulation in conjunction with mechanical ventilation at reduced positive pressures and is designed to mitigate multi-organ ventilator-induced injury in patients on mechanical ventilation. AeroPace and AeroNova have the potential to help the nearly 2.5 million US patients who require mechanical ventilation every year, accounting for up to $96 billion annually in direct care costs.

Learn more at Lungpacer.com and connect on LinkedIn .

Contact: ...

The AeroPace System is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to improve weaning success – increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation - in patients ages 18 years or older on MV at least 96 hours and who have not weaned. The AeroPace System is not approved in any other country.

CAUTION: The AeroNova System is limited by Federal law (United States) to investigational use. Used exclusively for clinical investigations.

The SupAira® System is for use by Organ Procurement Organizations for the respiratory management of deceased organ donors and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent any disease or condition.