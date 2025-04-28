Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Acting PM Receives FM, Visiting Djibouti Official

2025-04-28 07:12:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday, in the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulkader Omar and the accompanying delegation.
Present at the meeting was head of the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ahmad Al-Bakr. (end)
