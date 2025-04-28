403
Account News In Brief (April 28, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Jack Link's has selected Citizen Relations as its strategic partner to elevate brand engagement across Canada for 2025. With a fully integrated approach that leverages the agency's strategic experiential, digital and PR leadership, Citizen is charged with driving momentum for the brand through efforts including immersive experiences. The agency's strategy is to position Jack's as the top choice of protein fuel for Canadians. The partnership's experiential marketing activations will focus on product sampling and digital extensions to drive consumer action, bolstered by key influencer marketing support.
RALEIGH, NC - French/West/Vaughan has been named PR agency of record for Zippo, expanding an existing partnership that began in 2021 with Zippo-owned Case Knives.. The agency will lead communications for the iconic lighter brand as it looks to grow in new markets and strengthen its connection with longtime fans. FWV's scope includes promoting Zippo's outdoor gear, fire-starting tools, and home and patio products.
DALLAS - Omni Hotels and Resorts has named Rachel Harrison Communications as its PR agency of record. RHC will lead the brand's overarching media relations strategy, brand narratives and campaigns that emphasize Omni's unique blend of refined hospitality and cultural immersion. This partnership aims to underscores Omni's guest-centric approach to hospitality while expanding its presence in key markets.
NEW YORK - Zebra Technologies has appointed Ruder Finn as its PR Agency of Record for North America and Latin America following a competitive pitch. This new relationship is set to elevate Zebra's brand and showcase its impact on business workflows and operations. Ruder Finn will drive corporate communications strategies and media relations for Zebra in key markets across the Americas, aiming to enhance the company's external communications and amplify its presence in these regions. Antonia Caamaño will lead the Ruder Finn team handling the business.
CHICAGO - Zapwater Communications has been retained by BSH, the home appliances division of Germany's Bosch Group, as its public relations agency of record for North America. The agency will support media relations, as well as select influencer marketing and corporate social media efforts in the US for BSH corporate, as well as the globally recognized Bosch and Thermador brands. BSH selected Zapwater following a competitive pitch process.
NEW YORK - CIIC PR has been named agency of record for Hotel BPM Brooklyn ahead of the boutique hotel's reopening in fall 2025 following a multimillion-dollar renovation. CIIC will lead the hotel's relaunch campaign with media relations, influencer outreach, and brand activations aimed at reconnecting with BPM's original audience and engaging new travelers drawn to culture-driven hospitality.
