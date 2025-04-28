American Battery Solutions Partners With TICO To Provide Increased Energy Capacity, Driving Range For Fleet Of EV Terminal Tractors

LAKE ORION, Mich., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS) announced today it has signed a partnership with TICO , the only terminal tractor manufacturer in North America that also owns and operates its own fleet, to provide its Proliance Intelligent Battery Series® 700-volt lithium-ion batteries to power TICO's fleet of Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractors .

Under the initial partnership, valued at more than $132 million, TICO is integrating ABS' high-voltage, off-the-shelf Proliance battery packs into its fleet of EV terminal tractors, delivering a scalable range of onboard energy levels with 104, 208 and 312 kWh options available.

"American Battery Solutions is proud to support TICO's next-gen Pro-Spotter electric terminal tractor program," said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman and CEO. "By integrating the ABS Proliance T700-100 battery packs with multiple energy capacity solutions, TICO can offer flexibility and reliability to meet a range of operational needs."

TICO started securing its first orders of the Proliance lithium-ion battery packs in the first quarter of 2025. Unit volumes of the batteries, which are produced at ABS' Springboro, Ohio Advanced Manufacturing Center, will continue to increase delivery through fiscal year 2028.

As one of the largest terminal tractor fleet owners and operators in North America, TICO uses the Class 8 vehicles to move semi- trailers and shipping containers short distances quickly and efficiently. TICO terminal tractors are made in America, of all-American steel, and are commonly operated in warehouses, ports, cargo yards, truck terminals and cross dock facilities.

About American Battery Solutions

American Battery Solutions (ABS) is a leader in designing, developing and manufacturing advanced battery systems for commercial, fleet, and industrial on- and off-road vehicles. A subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp., the Michigan-based manufacturer offers a comprehensive range of capabilities and services to support the development and production of lithium-ion battery systems at its headquarters and innovation center in Lake Orion, Michigan, and state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility in Springboro, Ohio. From concept development and prototyping to validation and high-volume production, ABS works closely with customers to understand and deliver intelligent battery solutions assembled and manufactured in the USA to drive a sustainable and electrified future. Learn more at americanbatterysolutions.

About TICO Manufacturing

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the Pro-Spotter and Pro-Spotter Electric On and Off-Highway terminal tractors, for use in distribution centers, rail terminals and ports, as well as the Pro-Shuttle terminal trailer. TICO terminal tractors are built in Ridgeland, S.C. to be "Your Best Move." For more information, please visit ticotractors .

SOURCE American Battery Solutions

