Alphamountain AI Releases Am Intelligencetm To Accelerate Web Threat Investigation And Enrichment

New threat intelligence API delivers real-time URL classification and deep domain and IP context to accelerate analyst workflows and improve security outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- alphaMountain AI, the domain and IP threat intelligence company powering the world's leading network security products, today announces the general availability of aM IntelligenceTM, its all–new, contextual threat intelligence API making threat investigations more efficient and conclusive for cybersecurity analysts, incident responders and SOC teams. Where legacy URL classification data providers have for decades offered only simple content categorization for websites, aM IntelligenceTM offers more than a dozen new data facets for deep enrichment of any domain or IP address for threat investigations or security research.

The benefits of using aM IntelligenceTM include:

- Faster threat investigations with available real–time URL classification and high–fidelity threat ratings for newly discovered domains

- Significantly–reduced time to value from a single API, eliminating the need for multiple web threat intelligence integrations into SIEM, SOAR, TIP and security tooling

- Complete, 360–degree threat intelligence for any domain or IP address including:

DGA Probability – likelihood that a domain was generated by an algorithm

DNS – A, AAAA, NS, MX, TXT, DMARC, DKIM

GeoIP – geolocation (coordinates) of resolved IPs

Impersonation – list of possible impersonated domains

Popularity – current domain ranking out of top 5MM

Same Domain – hosts on the same domain

Same IP – hosts on the same IP(s)

Redirects – inbound and outbound redirects to/from a host

Links – inbound and outbound links to/from a host

Content Security Policy – hosts found in the CSP header

Certificate Altnames – hosts found in the certificate altnames

Screenshot – screenshot of the domain

Responses – analysis of HTTP(S) response, headers and certificate chain

DOM – raw HTTP(S) HTML documents

Open Ports – analysis of open ports on the host

WHOIS – raw WHOIS record and parsed values

Cybersecurity professionals can request a free trial of the aM IntelligenceTM API at

"We are delighted to continue supporting our global customer base and to grow our intelligence portfolio with this release of aM IntelligenceTM," said John Ahlander, CEO and Co-Founder of alphaMountain. "As phishing and malicious websites continue to evolve at record pace, our real-time detection capabilities and high-definition intelligence continue to set the standard for network security products and services."

alphaMountain at RSA Conference 2025

alphaMountain will be exhibiting at the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco, California, from April 29th through May 1st, 2025. Conference attendees are encouraged to stop by booth NXT-10 in the Early Stage Expo in Moscone South for a live demonstration of aM IntelligenceTM. Additionally, conference attendees are encouraged to join the presentation of "Beyond Legacy URL Classification: Web Threat Filtering with aM IntelligenceTM" at 11:20AM on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 in Briefing Center #2 in the Early Stage Expo.

About alphaMountain AI

alphaMountain AI, Inc. is a cybersecurity threat intelligence company based in Lehi, Utah. alphaMountain's products include API-delivered URL classification, domain and IP reputation feeds, aM IntelligenceTM, and the browser-based threatYeti security research platform. Leading cybersecurity organizations rely on alphaMountain's AI-powered domain and IP threat and intelligence data to make their products and networks more secure and resilient. To learn more about how alphaMountain improves web threat detection and security outcomes please visit

