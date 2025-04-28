Kunal Karan Kapoor Shares What Inspired Him To Play A Former Army Doctor-Turned-Sleuth In ‘Tenali Rama’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor opened up about playing the role of a former army doctor-turned-sleuth in the popular show“Tenali Rama.”

He shared his thoughts on what drew him to this unique character and how he prepared to portray the intriguing blend of intelligence, medical expertise, and detective skills. Speaking about his role of Laxmanappa Bhattaru, Kunal told IANS,“Laxman is unlike any character I've played before-he's layered, reflective, and has a quiet strength that really drew me in. Joining Tenali Rama as a retired army doctor in search of peace, only to be swept into thrilling adventures, promises an exciting new chapter.”

“My association with Sony SAB spans over two wonderful decades, and each time I come back, it feels like picking up an old book that still has new chapters waiting to be discovered. On a more personal note, this is my first historical and costume show and the idea of wearing something so period-specific can be daunting, but the team here has done a fabulous job with the look, and I'm glad I took this up. I remember my first day on set, standing in front of the mirror, adjusting to the feel of the outfit, and wondering if I could pull it off. But as the day went on, I felt more and more connected to the character, and now, it's hard to imagine Laxman without the costume,” he added.

“Tenali Rama,” known for its compelling stories of the legendary court poet and master strategist, brought to life by the talented Krishna Bharadwaj, now takes an exciting new turn. The introduction of actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in a pivotal role adds an intriguing twist. Kapoor plays Laxmanappa Bhattaru, aka Laxman, a former army doctor-turned-sleuth. His character's entry is set to shake things up in ways that promise to captivate the audience.

The show airs every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.