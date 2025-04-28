President Ilham Aliyev's Targeted Social Policies Yield Significant Results, Says Minister

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of the targeted social policies implemented by President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, five major social reform packages have been successfully carried out in the country between 2018 and 2025. These reforms have had a significant financial impact, amounting to 7.6 billion manat annually, benefiting a total of 4 million people.

Azernews reports, this was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, during the "Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on the Workplace" conference, dedicated to the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement.

According to Aliyev, as a result of these reforms, the minimum wage has increased by 3.1 times, the minimum pension by 2.9 times, and the average monthly pension by 2.6 times.

He added that social benefits and pension payments have also increased fivefold, reaching 1.9 billion manat from 400 million manat. Furthermore, as a result of labor market initiatives, the number of labor contracts has increased by 556,000, or 42.4%, with 90% of this growth attributed to the private sector. Over this period, the wage fund has risen 2.9 times, with the non-governmental sector seeing a growth of 3.2 times.

"Consistent reforms are being implemented in Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection, increase employment opportunities, develop labor relations, digitize social services, and ensure operational efficiency and transparency," the Minister emphasized.

It should be noted that today, a conference is being held in Baku to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement. The conference is attended by Minister Anar Aliyev, President of the National Confederation of Employers' Organizations, Mammad Musayev, Chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Sahib Mammadov, and representatives of other public and private organizations.