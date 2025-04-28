“International Smart Card” And“MENA Fintech Association” Forge Strategic Partnership To Shape The Future Of Digital Finance In The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), a not-for-profit organisation based in Dubai and registered with the Abu Dhabi International Financial Centre (ADGM), today announced partnership with the International Smart Card (ISC), aka Qi, Iraq's foremost provider of digital payments, fintech solutions, and digital identity services, as its newest corporate member. The alliance is set to catalyse innovation, accelerate digital payment adoption, and drive inclusive financial transformation across the MENA region.

Through this partnership, MFTA and ISC will co-host a curated series of high-impact events across key regional hubs. These events will bring together fintech visionaries, regulatory leaders, and technology pioneers to engage in dialogue and shape the regional fintech agenda. The initiatives will provide a platform to address regulatory evolution, foster collaboration, and highlight the next wave of digital finance.

International Smart Card's entry into the fintech community of the MENA region marks a pivotal moment in deepening collaboration in fintech ecosystem, across borders and reinforcing the spirit to drive sustainable innovation and inclusive growth within the financial sector. ISC-MFTA joint initiatives will be developed in close coordination with region's central banks, authorities, and fintech ecosystem stakeholders.

Country-wise key initiatives are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks, promising exciting opportunities for both fintech pioneers and the wider digital economy.

International Smart Card (ISC), also known as Qi, was founded in 2007 through a partnership between the private sector represented by the Iraqi Electronic Payment Systems and the public sector represented by the state-owned banks in Iraq. ISC has 17 years of experience in the financial technology sector and is considered the largest issuer and acquirer in Iraq.

The ISC has introduced the Qi Card, the first biometric card in the Middle East, which is addressing the significant challenges faced by government employees, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the social security network.

The MENA Fintech Association (MFTA) is a not-for-profit collaborative platform dedicated to fostering innovation, growth, and regulatory advancements in the financial technology sector across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.